Live cricket score, Zimbabwe vs UAE, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six,  Harare

Hosts Zimbabwe cricket team are favourites in their final Super Six match of the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 against UAE in Harare on Thursday. Zimbabwe will join West Indies at the 2019 ICC World Cup if they beat UAE. Zimbabwe have five points from four matches while UAE are yet to win a match in the Super Six round. Get live cricket score of Zimbabwe vs UAE, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here.

