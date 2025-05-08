Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhya Pradesh League to start on May 27 in Indore, introduces Women's League

ANI |
May 08, 2025 06:41 PM IST

This season will witness the launch of a Women's Cricket League, which will be held alongside the men's matches

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is set to return for its latest season, commencing May 27 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Organised with an aim to foster grassroots cricket talent across the state, the league promises to be bigger and more inclusive than ever before.

Madhya Pradesh League to start on May 27 in Indore, introduces Women's League(Pexels)
Madhya Pradesh League to start on May 27 in Indore, introduces Women's League(Pexels)

This season will witness the launch of a Women's Cricket League, which will be held alongside the men's matches. The women's competition will feature three teams, including one representing the capital city of Bhopal, according to MPL press release.

Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, the men's competition, which featured five teams last season, has been expanded to seven, with the inclusion of teams from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

Speaking about the League, Vice President of Gwalior Division Cricket Association Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia said, "Here's to another incredible year with MPL! We're excited to discover and nurture fresh talent, giving them the platform they deserve to kickstart their careers. This year, we're especially proud to launch our Women's League -- one of the few of its kind in the country. Let's keep empowering youth and driving the future of Indian cricket forward."

Speaking about the date and tournament, Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) CEO Ravi Patankar said, "With the addition of new teams and the introduction of the women's league, we are committed to offering a robust platform for players to showcase their talent and take a step closer to professional cricket. The response from regional associations and players has been overwhelming, and we look forward to an exciting season of cricket."

Men's team: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls.

Women's team: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves and Bundelkhand Bulls

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Madhya Pradesh League to start on May 27 in Indore, introduces Women's League
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On