'Mai nahi rokta garden mei ghoomne se kyuki...': Suryakumar Yadav wants stump mic to remain Rohit Sharma's speciality

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that he tries to ensure that he stays away from stump mic as he wants to let him remain the speciality of Rohit Sharma. Surya took over the captaincy responsibility from Rohit after the latter's retirement from the shortest format after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The stylish batter has been leading the Indian team well in the transitional phase after Rohit and Virat Kohli's retirement. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, Tilak Varma, left, and Hardik Pandya, back center, after the end of the first innings during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and England.(PTI)

Rohit, who still leads India in ODIs and T20Is, is known for his stump mic antics, which have gone viral on numerous occasions, but Surya is in no mood to give him any challenge in that department,

"Try karta hoon door rahoon stumps se. Agar kisi ka woh specialty hai toh won unhe ke sath rahe toh zada better hai." (I try to stay away from the stumps. If it's someone's specialty, then it's better that it stays with that person only)," he said on Star Sports.

Surya defended Rohit's antics with a reference to his iconic garden dialogue.

"Haan woh jab hum ghumte rehte hai garden mai, woh sunne ko mil hi jata hai." (Yes, when we roam in the garden, we get to hear those things.)," he added.

However, he suggested that he doesn't have to tell his players not to roam in the ground.

"Nahi, mai nahi rokta hu kisi ko kyuki koi ghumta hi nahi hai." (I don't stop anyone because no one roams around.)," he said.

‘Captaincy just an added responsibility’: Suryakumar Yadav

Under Surya’s leadership, the team has thrived, with emerging talents like Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy making significant strides alongside established players such as Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya. This blend of youth and experience has brought a refreshing energy to the squad.

Meanwhile, the new T20I skipper is having fun leading the Indian team and said he doesn't feel much difference after getting the added responsibility.

"Both are fun. It’s just an added responsibility. I am doing the same thing that I was doing earlier as well. It's just that something has been added in the bracket now. Nothing much has changed. Fun is there," he added.