Home / Cricket / Manoramabai Apte inter-school tourney: Parag English's Aarya claims 7 wickets

Manoramabai Apte inter-school tourney: Parag English's Aarya claims 7 wickets

cricket
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Parag English School’s left-arm spinner Aarya Davane claimed a seven-wicket haul including a hat-trick against St Joseph’s Convent High School, Bandra, in an Under-16 Manoramabai Apte girls' inter-school cricket tournament match at the Parsee Gymkhana on Monday.

Parag English School’s left-arm spinner Aarya Davane claimed a seven-wicket haul including a hat-trick against St Joseph’s Convent High School | Image for representation (PTI)
Parag English School’s left-arm spinner Aarya Davane claimed a seven-wicket haul including a hat-trick against St Joseph’s Convent High School | Image for representation (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Parag English School’s left-arm spinner Aarya Davane claimed a seven-wicket haul including a hat-trick against St Joseph’s Convent High School, Bandra, in an Under-16 Manoramabai Apte girls' inter-school cricket tournament match at the Parsee Gymkhana on Monday.

After bowling out St Joseph’s for 32 runs, Parag English School won by nine wickets.

Brief scores: St Joseph Convent High School, Bandra 32 in 7.2 overs (Aarya Davane 7/9, Rennie Fernandes 2/8) lost to Parag English School, Bhandup 33/1 in 5.4 overs by 7 wkts, Oxford Public School 76/8 in 12 overs (Aashi Rane 33*, Mahi Dafda 22; Rannie Fernandes 3/9, Aarya Davane 2/25) lost to Parag English School, Bhandup 79/2 in 11.1 overs (Fernandes 49) by 8 wkts, Pawar Public School 37/7 in 8.1 overs lost to St Colomba School 38/0 in 1.4 overs (Anvesha Sarvankar 21*) by 10 wkts.

MFA League: Fernandes strike helps Oranje FC pip Kenkre FC

The Oranje Football Club dished out a fighting performance to snatch a 1-0 victory against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division Mumbai Football Association (Private) League match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Monday.

After a goalless first half, The Oranje FC attackers managed to break the deadlock with their striker Rinaldo Fernandes managing to fire home the all-important goal in the 56th minute. In another match, Atlanta FC got the better of India Rush Soccer Club 2-1.

Results: Elite Div: The Orange FC 1 (Rinaldo Fernandes) beat Kenkre FC 0, Atlanta FC 2 (Tanmay Dayanand, Arif Shaikh) beat India Rush Soccer Club 1 (Utkarsh Shukla).

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out