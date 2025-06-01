Marcus Stoinis wildly thumps his chest in front of Rohit Sharma after dismissing MI great during IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

After over two hours of delay due to rain, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians began at 9:45 PM, much to the delight of the fans. And soon enough, the blockbuster clash delivered a fiery moment on the field as Marcus Stoinis removed veteran opener Rohit Sharma early in the Powerplay. Rohit had received a lucky reprieve in the second over of the match when Azmatullah Omarzai dropped him off Kyle Jamieson's delivery; however, the former MI captain wasn't too lucky the second time. Marcus Stoinis celebrates passionately after dismissing Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2(X)

Rohit looked to capitalise with a big hit against Stoinis as the Australian all-rounder banged one into the pitch. Rohit went for the pull, aiming to clear deep square leg, but mistimed it straight into the hands of Vijaykumar Vyshak in the deep.

Stoinis reserved a rather fiery celebration after the dismissal, as he let out a roar and thumped his chest in celebration. The wicket came as a huge relief for PBKS, and particularly for Omarzai. Rohit departed for 8 off seven deliveries.

The dismissal was relieving for Punjab, particularly because of Rohit's heroics after he was similarly dropped in MI's Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans. Rohit received double reprieves in the game and he punished the Titans for the lost chances, smashing a brilliant 81 off 50 deliveries which steered the side to a mammoth score of 228/5. MI eventually registered a 20-run win, with Rohit being named the Player of the Match.

PBKS opted to bowl

The toss, which took place at its scheduled time of 7 PM, saw Shreyas Iyer opting to bat under overcast conditions. There was no rain forecast, however, and the umpires and players were ready to take the field when sudden drizzle hit the stadium. Relentless rains meant the fans had to wait for over two hours for the action to begin in Ahmedabad.

The winner of the match meets Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the same venue on Tuesday; RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in a thumping performance on Wednesday to book a place in the title clash.