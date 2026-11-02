Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra ruled out of ODI series against India as New Zealand announce replacements

New Zealand have suffered a double setback ahead of the upcoming ODIs against India. Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the entirety of the series.

Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the ODI series against India. (AFP)

The two players were unavailable for the recently concluded T20Is. A series where New Zealand came back strongly to win the last couple of games. Although they lost the series after losing the first three. They would have been hoping for a strong display in the ODIs, but the absence of two batting mainstays might hurt them. The hosts have called up replacements to cover their absences.

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Chapman suffered an injury to his left hamstring while playing in the European T20 Premier League. He underwent an MRI scan recently, after which New Zealand Cricket confirmed that he would require another couple of weeks to achieve full fitness, putting him out of the upcoming five-match affair.

Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot. New Zealand Cricket said that he has not recovered enough to field at full capacity. They are unwilling to risk aggravating his injury ahead of the Test series, and hence the all-rounder will miss the ODIs.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter acknowledged the importance of both players in the set-up and expressed his disappointment at their absence. “Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it’s a shame they have to miss this series,” said Walter.

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{{^usCountry}} Elaborating on the decision, Walter added, “I caught up with Mark last week and although he’s disappointed he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elaborating on the decision, Walter added, “I caught up with Mark last week and although he’s disappointed he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks.” {{/usCountry}}

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New Zealand make changes to ODI squads

New Zealand have brought in additional batting options and also adjusted the availability of players already selected following the double injury setback. Tim Seifert, who scored a brilliant 93 in the final T20I, has been added to the squad for the first three ODIs. He was already a part of the team for the last two matches. Matt Fisher's availability has also followed the same path. Henry Nicholls has been called up for the first three matches, while Dean Foxcroft has been added to the squad for the last two.

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New Zealand will be closely monitoring the fitness of another key player, Matt Henry. The pacer missed the final three matches of the T20I series after suffering a low-grade tear in his right quadriceps. Henry will join the squad on Monday, having been named for the first three ODIs. However, his readiness to participate in the games will be assessed.

New Zealand squad for first three ODIs vs India: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand squad for last two ODIs vs India: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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