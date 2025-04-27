Mayank Yadav makes much-awaited return as Lucknow Super Giants show Shardul Thakur the door vs Mumbai Indians

Mayank Yadav is making his much-awaited return for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He has been named in the playing XI for the contest against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The pacer missed the franchise's opening nine matches, but the Rishabh Pant-led side hopes that Mayank wastes no time settling in and can rattle the opponents with his pace. IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: Mayank Yadav makes his much-anticipated return

Mayank Yadav is replacing Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. The call to remove Shardul is shocking, as the pacer has taken 12 wickets in nine matches.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed his inclusion in the team after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Mayank Yadav was on the impact sub list in the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, but the management opted to bring in Ayush Badoni instead.

After the loss against Delhi Capitals, Pant had explained the decision to not include Mayank, saying the management wants the pacer to find his feet and ease himself in.

Lucknow Super Giants had retained Mayank Yadav for INR 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, he missed the initial phase of the tournament due to an injury.

Mayank impresses one and all in IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav burst onto the scene by constantly clocking speeds of more than 150kmph during the IPL 2024 season. However, he was able to play just four matches before being ruled out of the tournament due to an abdominal injury. In Mayank's four games in the 2024 season, the 22-year-old returned with seven wickets.

Mayank then made his T20I debut for India in October 2024 against Bangladesh. But a back injury kept him out of action since then, leading to the speedster missing the entire Indian domestic white-ball season.

Coming back to the contest between LSG and Mumbai Indians, the latter has been asked to bat first. LSG made one change to their playing XI, while Mumbai Indians made two changes as they brought in Karn Sharma and Corbin Bosch in place of Vignesh Puthur and Mitchell Santner.

At the toss, Rishabh Pant said, “We are in a good space and personally Its easier to put the team ahead, makes it easier. Eventually you want to play good cricket and take everyday as your first day.”

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya said, “It's about adapting and not think too much about the heat. The momentum always helps, but in IPL every game matters and do the right things.”