Mentor Rajkumar Sharma wants Delhi to rediscover its swagger

Talent and Delhi cricket have always gone hand in hand but lately, converting that talent into collective success has been a struggle, and the underwhelming 2025-26 domestic season offered another reminder of this.

File image of Rajkumar Sharma (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Delhi reached the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but that was their best result. They failed to make the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and finished seventh in their Ranji Trophy group.

For a state with the kind of history and resources that Delhi possesses, the search for a turnaround has become increasingly urgent. Among the sweeping changes ahead of the new domestic season made by Delhi & District Cricket Association, is the appointment of Dronacharya awardee Rajkumar Sharma as state mentor across age groups.

Best known for coaching Virat Kohli during his formative years, Sharma has now been handed a much wider brief, that is to ensure Delhi’s rich talent does not slip through the cracks.

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{{^usCountry}} “My primary goal is to ensure that any good, talented player of ours gets a fair chance and does not get left out,” Sharma told HT. “I am trying to groom them as well as help both the youngsters and the coaches.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My primary goal is to ensure that any good, talented player of ours gets a fair chance and does not get left out,” Sharma told HT. “I am trying to groom them as well as help both the youngsters and the coaches.” {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi has continued to produce players capable of pushing towards the highest level. Besides Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya and Prince Yadav are either in the national set-up or the A teams. However, the task is creating a pathway that turns individual quality into sustained team success.

“My main aim is to motivate all the coaches and players to play for the pride of Delhi this year,” he said. “My goal is to make selection very transparent. You can already see that the teams being formed this time are very strong and are selected purely on talent.”

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Sharma is particularly enthused by Delhi’s batting resources. Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat and Yash Dhull are among those he believes could push towards higher honours.

“Right now, there are six-seven outstanding batters in particular,” he said. “If they score big, you will see them playing for the Indian team very soon.”

The team departs for Kalyani, West Bengal – their first Ranji Trophy fixture of the new season – on Thursday. Working alongside the newly appointed head coach Vijay Dahiya, Sharma sees his role as complementary rather than intrusive. “He is doing his job, and I am trying to help him out with my experience,” he said. “The preparations going on right now are moving in the right direction.”

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An important element Sharma wants restored is the old sense of the once-synonymous with Delhi ‘swagger.’

"There used to be a real pride attached to playing for Delhi,” Sharma recalled. “We had a formidable team, and opposition teams used to be intimidated by us because we had eight to nine Test cricketers in our lineup.”

Sharma is aware that recreating that era will take more than nostalgia. He believes the starting point is merit, cohesion and making representing Delhi matter again.

“If we play as a cohesive team, since the individuals are very strong, I don’t think we are behind anyone else,” he said. “I am hopeful that those glory days will return starting this year.”

Delhi’s first fixture begins on October 11 against Bengal, before they return to play Gujarat in Palam on October 18.

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