MI fans left raging after 3rd umpire's controversial run out call hands DC last-ball win in WPL: 'Mockery of the game'

Mumbai Indians fans were left fuming after a controversial umpiring decision on the final ball of their opening WPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on Saturday. The use of LED Zing bails played a decisive role in the outcome, leading to a call that ultimately cost MI the match. Arundhati Reddy survived a close call as DC won by two wickets(WPL)

With two runs needed off the last ball in the 165-run chase, DC's Arundhati Reddy lofted the ball over the off-side in-field, prompting a desperate throw from MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur. As Arundhati dived to make her ground, the Zing bails illuminated before her bat had fully crossed the crease.

While the traditional cricket ruling states that the batter can only be deemed out once the bails are dislodged, in the WPL, the decisive call can be made once the Zing bails light up.

The rule states: “Where LED Wickets are used (as provided for in paragraph 3.8.1.5), the moment at which the wicket has been put down (as per clause 29.1) shall be deemed to be the first frame in which the LED lights are illuminated and subsequent frames show the bail permanently removed from the top of the stumps.”

However, Arundhati was ruled not out, handing Delhi a last-ball victory by two wickets. The fans on the internet were left bewildered, questioning the fairness of the ruling. Former women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, as well as coach Mike Hesson, reacted to the decision on X.

This is how fans reacted:

This wasn’t the only instance where Mumbai felt hard done by. Earlier in the match, two similar decisions went against them, when Radha Yadav appeared short of her crease as the Zing bails lit up, yet was adjudged not out. In the 18th over, Shikha Pandey also faced a near-identical situation but was ruled safe despite replays suggesting otherwise.

The controversy stems from the clash between WPL’s playing conditions and traditional cricket laws. As per standard cricket rules, the wicket is broken only when the bails are permanently removed. However, WPL rules count the first frame in which the LED bails light up as the moment of dismissal.