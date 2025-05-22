MI Road to Playoffs in IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's men flip the script with ruthless surge into top-4

When the Mumbai Indians stumbled to four defeats in their opening five games, few believed they’d pose a challenge for the playoffs. On Wednesday, however, with a 59-run hammering of Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, the five-time champions sealed the final playoff spot in style, making the improbable seem inevitable once again. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with teammates his team's win at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals(AFP)

The early signs were grim. Hardik Pandya may have had a redemption arc in Indian colours after a horrid last IPL season, but leading the side with a rich legacy like MI was always a challenge. Add to it a misfiring batting unit and a bowling attack searching for rhythm, and MI were a shadow of their glory days. But even as losses piled up, there was a flicker of fight.

That spark ignited during a tense clash against Delhi Capitals in April, where a chaotic final over delivered a barely believable win.

That single victory, however scrappy, became the launchpad. What followed was a breathtaking six-match winning streak that turned the tables on its head. Suddenly, the side that looked rudderless found structure, and the squad that seemed disjointed discovered belief.

Bowling revival

MI’s revival was engineered not through flashy batting, but through calculated, ruthless bowling. The new-ball pairing of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult became instrumental, ripping through the top orders and setting the tone. Their Powerplay scalps – 23 between them – regularly left opponents gasping.

And then came the old maestro, Jasprit Bumrah. After returning from a long injury layoff, Bumrah seamlessly added to the firepower in MI's attack. Whether bowling up front or closing out games, his economy of 6.39 and knack for timely breakthroughs gave Hardik's side control. Since his return, MI’s death-overs economy has dropped dramatically, allowing the side to dictate terms rather than chase games.

Mumbai grew sharper tactically, too. Hardik kept his bowlers fresh, deployed spinners in short bursts, and ensured soft spots weren’t exposed for long. The strategy was simple: hit early, strangle late, and never allow breathing room.

Suryakumar’s dominance

While the bowling turned games, the batters found their groove, too, thanks largely to a red-hot Suryakumar Yadav. At his best, SKY has always been a spectacle. With over 580 runs at a strike rate north of 170, including a crucial 73* against DC to confirm qualification, he has elevated Mumbai’s innings time and again.

But MI weren’t a one-man army. Ryan Rickelton rediscovered his timing, Tilak Varma grew into his middle-order role after a nervy start, and Naman Dhir emerged as an unlikely finisher. Together, they lifted the team’s batting strike rate significantly and added depth. Even when Rohit Sharma wasn’t firing at full tilt, his experience and ability to anchor tricky situations added value.

The captain evolves

Taking over from Rohit was never going to be easy, especially given the off-field turbulence that trailed Hardik Pandya into the role. The jeers in the 2024 season were loud, and the scrutiny intense. But to his credit, Hardik didn’t flinch.

His captaincy matured with every win. Field placements became tactically smarter, and decisions sharper. Slowly, the team began to reflect its leader’s clarity.

MI's results in IPL 2025

vs CSK - lost by 4 wickets

vs GT - lost by 36 runs

vs KKR - won by 8 wickets

vs LSG - lost by 12 runs

vs RCB - lost by 12 runs

vs DC - won by 12 runs

vs SRH - won by 4 wickets

vs CSK - won by 9 wickets

vs SRH - won by 7 wickets

vs LSG - won by 54 runs

vs RR - won by 100 runs

vs GT - lost by 3 wickets (DLS)

vs DC - won by 59 runs

Currently fourth on the table with 16 points to their name, MI can potentially finish at the second spot, with their last match against the Punjab Kings, who have also qualified for the playoffs. Finishing second will provide the side with an obvious advantage of gaining a direct entry to the final, should it win the first qualifier.