IPL 2019, MI vs RR: Rajasthan beat Mumbai by four wickets in last-over thriller

As it happened: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a last-over thriller at the Wankhede Stadium. Jos Buttler’s 89 set the win for RR despite them losing few wickets at the end of the chase.Earlier, Quinton de Kock slammed a masterful 81 to fire MI to 187/5 in 20 overs. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for RR as he ended with a three-wicket haul. (Full scorecard)

19:45 hrs IST Match recap Quinton de Kock scored 81 for Mumbai to power them to 187/7 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also made handy contributions with the bat for the home side. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for RR as he ended with a three-wicket haul. Jos Buttler then anchored the chase perfectly for RR as he slammed a stunning 43-ball 89 to return to form. Rajasthan then made a mess of the chase as they lost four wickets in quick succession but Shreyas Gopal’s boundary took them home in the last over.





19:40 hrs IST Gopal wins it for RR Shreyas Gopal hits a boundary through the covers off Hardik Pandya and with that, Rajasthan have won the match by 4 wickets. After Buttler’s dismissal, things went hay-wire for the away side as they lost three wickets in quick succession but they managed to eke out a win in the end.





19:34 hrs IST Excellent over from Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah bowls an excellent penultimate over as he gives away just 8 runs off it and more importantly he picked the wicket of Steve Smith. RR now need 6 runs off the final over which will be bowled by Hardik Pandya.





19:28 hrs IST Bumrah strikes now Rajasthan are losing wickets at regular intervals now as Steve Smith is the latest batsman to depart. He edges a Jasprit Bumrah delivery straight into the hands of the keeper. Mumbai have stormed back into the match.





19:26 hrs IST Another one bites the dust RR are committing hara-kiri here at this iconic venue as Livingstone is the latest batsman to head back into the hut. Krunal Pandya picks his second wicket of the over as Livingstone is clean bowled. RR are five down now.





19:23 hrs IST Tripathi falls now Rookie stuff from Rahul Tripathi as he gets caught at the deep mid wicket ropes by Hardik Pandya off Krunal Pandya. When singles could’ve done the job for the away side, he went for the big shot and perished. RR have lost their fourth wicket now.





19:18 hrs IST Samson departs Jasprit Bumrah gets a LBW decision in his favour as Sanju Samson has to depart for 31. He opted to use the DRS but the ball was hitting the stumps and the original decision was retained. Rajasthan now need 17 runs off the final 18 deliveries.





19:12 hrs IST Four and four Steve Smith and Sanju Samson hit one boundary each from the over from Krunal Pandya as he concedes 10 runs off it. RR are favourites to win the match now as they need just 20 runs off 24 deliveries.





19:06 hrs IST New batsman at the crease Sanju Samson has a new batting partner in Steve Smith now as they duo look to continue the momemtum. Buttler’s brutal hitting as taken RR closer to the MI target. Mumbai Indians’ bowlers will now look to make the most of this final few overs and create problems for the batsmen.





19:01 hrs IST Buttler has to depart Flighted ball on off, it turns away, Jos Buttler wants to hoick it away, the ball spins, takes the outside half of the bat and the ball finds long off. The carnage ends, Buttler has almost won the game for his side





18:59 hrs IST 28 runs from that over Take a bow, Jos Buttler. He has obliterated Alzarri Joseph there. 6, 4, 4, 4, 4, 6 in that over - 28 runs and he has almost sealed the game right there for Rajasthan





18:53 hrs IST 15 runs from that over Rahul Chahar has been attacked, 15 runs have come off that over and Rajasthan are making a mockery of this chase at the moment. Mumbai needs wickets in a heap!





18:45 hrs IST Rohit is not impressed Buttler and Samson are putting on a clinic at the moment, there is not one stroke played in anger and yet, Rajasthan are motoring along at the moment. Mumbai need to break this partnership and arrest this momentum. How will Rohit Sharma respond?





18:37 hrs IST Buttler attacks Well, he is on the attack, and he will keep attacking. Mumbai need to get him out as soon as possible. He will carry this momentum right through the innings





18:31 hrs IST Krunal strikes Full ball on the stumps, Rahane swipes across the line, does not get the timing right and finds deep square leg perfectly. He has to walk back after playing a bright innings, he has given Rajasthan a solid start up front





18:21 hrs IST Spin could be the answer for Rohit Rahul Chahar has bowled a mighty impressive first over, got the ball to turn and grip, even trapped Buttler in front, but the umpire said not out. On this surface, spin could be the answer for Rohit





18:11 hrs IST Buttler on the move This pitch will suit Jos Buttler perfectly and he started brilliantly for Rajasthan. Looking really solid and fluent up front. RR need to make the most these powerplay overs and they have started very positively





18:03 hrs IST Excellent over by Behrendorff One boundary and then one appeal, extremely close one, umpire gives Rahane out, he refers and survives. Mumbai have started brilliantly. Alzarri Joseph will share the new ball from the other end





17:57 hrs IST Chase begins Out walk Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane. Jason Behrendorff has the new ball, and he is on the money straight away. Rahane taps it to mid-wicket





17:45 hrs IST 187 it is Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma were off the blocks very quickly, they added 96 for the first wicket, as Mumbai Indians looked all set to get 200. However, they stagnated in the middle phase as Rajasthan pulled things back, courtesy Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer. Late flourish by Hardik has powered Mumbai to 187, is this total enough?





17:24 hrs IST Catch, Jos! A tired stroke from Quinton, backs away, looks to tonk Archer down the ground, there is no timing at all and Buttler runs forward, dives and takes a brilliant catch. This is not going as Mumbai had planned, RR will be the happier side





17:30 hrs IST de Kock has lost his timing Quinton is not able to find boundaries and hence, Hardik has to take majority of the strike. Mumbai Indians will not be pleased with anything less than 180 after the start they received





17:23 hrs IST Pollard departs It was a struggle for Pollard today and finally, he has to depart. Rajasthan have made a comeback here, Mumbai’s innings has stalled in the last couple of overs. Hardik arrives and now they would want a quick finish from him





17:11 hrs IST Excellent spell by Gopal 21 runs in 4 overs. Mumbai Indians are on 126/2 after 5 overs. They need a quick finish here and Pollard, de Kock and Hardik have the platform to go for the full monty





17:02 hrs IST Dhawal strikes Length ball on off, Suryakumar chips down the track, tries to slap it away, misses the ball and the bails are clipped. Rajasthan get another wicket, but now Mumbai will keep pressing on. The platform has been set perfectly





16:55 hrs IST 50 for de Kock It has been a fine innings by de Kock, started off with a bang, has attacked the spinners and now holds key for Mumbai. Has to bat deep into the innings, as he can take the game away in the last lap of this innings





16:48 hrs IST Archer strikes Ahh, length ball on off stump, Rohit wants to wallop it over mid-wicket, does not time it and drags it to Jos Buttler at long on. The skipper is gutted, he was looking so good, but has to now take the long walk back. Huge wicket for Rajasthan Royals





16:44 hrs IST Rohit gets cracking 16 runs off that Gowtham over, Mumbai are bulldozing RR at the moment, Ajinkya Rahane is a worried man, Mumbai Indians are on course for a huge score on this surface





16:38 hrs IST Quinton has found his groove He has looked good all season and finally de Kock is making a statement at the of the order. If he stays for a long time, Rajasthan will be chasing leather right through the day





16:33 hrs IST Excellent over by Shreyas Gopal He has been an in-form bowler this season and Shreyas Gopal has started brilliantly today. Has beaten Quinton with a series of googlies, and has conceded only a couple of runs





16:27 hrs IST Powerplay done 57/0 in 6 overs, this has been a rapid start for Mumbai Indians. The pitch is true and conducive for stroke-making and both Rohit and De Kock have been on the attack. Rajasthan need to break this partnership, will change of pace work on this surface?





16:19 hrs IST Rohit is creaming it 3 fours in that over and the skipper is racing along. Quinton de Kock is rocking it at the other end, Mumbai Indians flying at the moment. 50 has been raised





16:05 hrs IST Dhawal Kulkarni shares the ball He will get this new ball to shape around and Rohit can be vulnerable at the beginning of this innings. He drives and runs, and then has to dive at the non-striker’s end to make his ground. Good fielding by Jos Buttler at mid off





16:00 hrs IST Action begins K Gowtham with the ball, Rohit takes strike, there is a slip in place. The crowd is making a lot of noise, we are all set to roll





15:40 hrs IST Rahane speaks ‘We will bowl first. Not sure how this pitch will play, but it will get better under lights. We have been playing some good cricket, but in T20s, we need to play well in the crunch situations. We have a few changes. Stokesky is injury and replaced by Liam Livingstone, Gowtham is back as well.’





15:39 hrs IST Rohit speaks It’s a 4 PM game, should help the spinners. The pitch shouldn’t be much of a factor. We need to play some good cricket, we are in a roll as a team and need to continue doing it. One change for us, I am back in place of Siddesh, who is unlucky to miss out. He looked good the other day, but this is a long tournament and he should get more chances in the future.





15:38 hrs IST Teams Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Liam Livingstone, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni





15:32 hrs IST Rahane wins the toss Rajasthan will bowl first. Stokes is injured, Gowtham returns. Rohit returns, Siddesh Lad sits out





15:16 hrs IST Pitch report It’s been an absolute belter here this season. The pitch is so hard, lots of grass, it only adds to pace and bounce. It’s a bat first wicket, put the runs on the board and then field when it’s a lot cooler, says Simon Doull, in his pitch report.





15:11 hrs IST One big worry for Mumbai Indians Mumbai are winning their games right now, but the form of their spinners has not been too good this season. We take a look at the numbers and now Rohit would hope his tweakers improve as the tournament chugs along





14:59 hrs IST Updated points table Delhi climbed to fourth spot with eight points from seven matches, while this was KKR’s second straight defeat after losing to Chennai Super Kings in their last match. They now have eight points from seven games. Find the updated table here.





14:41 hrs IST How will the two teams line up Mumbaj Indians could axe Quinton de Kock and play Evin Lewis instead. Here is their predicted XI. Rajasthan Royals could play Ashton Turner instead of Steve Smith. Here is the predicted XI of RR.





14:30 hrs IST Critical player battles in today’s match West Indian duo of Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph will hog the limelight when Mumbai Indians lock horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in which home skipper Rohit Sharma’s return from injury will also be awaited in Mumbai on Saturday. Here we take a look at 5 key player battles of the day.





14:21 hrs IST Rohit should return Mumbai Indians breathed a sigh of relief when their captain Rohit Sharma hit the nets on the eve of the match against Rajasthan Royals. A fit and firing Rohit at the top of the order is critical for Mumbai as the league enters a crucial phase



