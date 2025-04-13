Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Michael Clarke reminds critics of Rohit Sharma's class amidst poor form: 'It might be a 40… I wouldn't be too concerned'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 13, 2025 12:38 PM IST

Clarke shut Rohit Sharma's critics and said he is not concerned about his form as he needs one decent innings to regain his mojo and he's not far from it.

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has come in support of Rohit Sharma amidst his poor form in IPL 2025. The swashbuckling opener has failed to make any impact at the top for Mumbai Indians, as a result, the five-time champions have won just one match out of five so far this season. With 38 runs in four matches, Rohit has faced scrutiny for his underwhelming show as the MI batting line-up has failed to fire. He missed MI's last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to a knee injury but will be available to play against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit Sharma has failed to fire with the bat this season so far.(AFP)
Rohit Sharma has failed to fire with the bat this season so far.(AFP)

Clarke shut Rohit's critics and said he is not concerned about his form as he needs one decent innings to regain his mojo and he's not far from it.

"I think Rohit's an absolute superstar. It's just a matter of time before he makes (a) hundred. I think it's going to take one decent innings. It might be a 40, it might be a 60. He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form,” Clarke was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rohit's form in the last few years in the IPL has become a big concern for MI, as he has crossed the 400-run tally only once in the last nine seasons of the league.

The swashbuckling opener has failed to cross the 20-run mark this season thus far, he has got off to starts with a couple of boundaries but struggled to convert it into substantial scores.

“Class is permanent”: Clarke on Rohit Sharma

However, the 2015 World Cup-winning skipper said that everyone has high expectations from great players like Rohit as he reminds everyone that class is permanent.

"He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form. We all have high expectations of the great players because they've been so successful over a long period of time that, yeah, you're allowed to miss out on a couple of games. But class is permanent,” he added.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs GT Live and SRH vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs GT Live and SRH vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Michael Clarke reminds critics of Rohit Sharma's class amidst poor form: 'It might be a 40… I wouldn't be too concerned'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On