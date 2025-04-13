Michael Clarke reminds critics of Rohit Sharma's class amidst poor form: 'It might be a 40… I wouldn't be too concerned'

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has come in support of Rohit Sharma amidst his poor form in IPL 2025. The swashbuckling opener has failed to make any impact at the top for Mumbai Indians, as a result, the five-time champions have won just one match out of five so far this season. With 38 runs in four matches, Rohit has faced scrutiny for his underwhelming show as the MI batting line-up has failed to fire. He missed MI's last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to a knee injury but will be available to play against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rohit Sharma has failed to fire with the bat this season so far.(AFP)

Clarke shut Rohit's critics and said he is not concerned about his form as he needs one decent innings to regain his mojo and he's not far from it.

"I think Rohit's an absolute superstar. It's just a matter of time before he makes (a) hundred. I think it's going to take one decent innings. It might be a 40, it might be a 60. He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form,” Clarke was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rohit's form in the last few years in the IPL has become a big concern for MI, as he has crossed the 400-run tally only once in the last nine seasons of the league.

The swashbuckling opener has failed to cross the 20-run mark this season thus far, he has got off to starts with a couple of boundaries but struggled to convert it into substantial scores.

“Class is permanent”: Clarke on Rohit Sharma

However, the 2015 World Cup-winning skipper said that everyone has high expectations from great players like Rohit as he reminds everyone that class is permanent.

"He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form. We all have high expectations of the great players because they've been so successful over a long period of time that, yeah, you're allowed to miss out on a couple of games. But class is permanent,” he added.