Michael Vaughan leads a series of stunned reactions as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lights up U19 World Cup final vs England

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed the second-fastest hundred in the history of the U19 World Cup, reaching the milestone off only 55 balls against England in the final. The India opener eventually departed in the 26th over after smashing 175 runs off 80 balls, laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes. Sooryavanshi's knock sent fans and experts into a state of meltdown, with England legend Michael Vaughan leading the reactions.

Sooryavanshi's hundred is also now the fastest-ever in an ICC Final in ODI cricket. Here are the other reactions:

Sooryavanshi lost his wicket to Manny Lumsden in the 26th over. He tried to play the lap shot, but ended up lobbing it behind for Thomas Rew to take a simple catch.

Sooryavanshi is the highest run-scorer in the tournament this year, with 439 runs in 7 matches, including 3 fifties and a ton. He also registered a strike rate of 169.49.

The young batter was also in good form in the semifinals. In a huge run chase of 311 runs vs Afghanistan, he raced to a 33-ball 68, packed with nine fours and four sixes in his 90-run stand with Aaron George.

Still only 14 years old, big knocks are nothing new for Sooryavanshi. Last year in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, he blazed to 144 runs off only 42 balls. In December last year, he got a 36-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh during the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest player in the world to get a ton in List A cricket at the age of 14 years and 272 days. In the same fixture, he broke AB de Villiers' record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket in only 59 balls. He eventually smacked 190 off 84 balls, packed with 16 fours and 15 sixes.