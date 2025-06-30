Michael Vaughan's ‘Duckett best all-format batter in the world’ gets smashing response: 'Limited performance in India'

Left-handed batter Ben Duckett was labelled the "best all-three format batter in the world' following his heroics against India in the Headingley Test last week. The England opener played a knock of 149 runs in the second innings as he helped the hosts chase down 371 to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Shubman Gill and co. Duckett was then adjudged as Player of the Match for his heroics in the Leeds Test, where he also scored 62 runs in the first innings. Michael Vaughan's comment of ‘Ben Duckett the best all-format batter in the world’ has gotten a smashing response. (HT_PRINT)

Following the conclusion of the thrilling Test, former England captain Michael Vaughan labelled him as the best “all three-format batter in the world.” However, this comment has now been challenged by the former India batter Aakash Chopra as the latter made the case for Travis Head being ahead of Duckett.

While challenging Vaughan's comment, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Duckett has yet to play a Test in Australia and did not set the stage on fire during his outings in India and South Africa.

“I agree, among the current players, who are playing all three formats, he stands out. If you look at his stats over the last two years, he has been quite outstanding in all three formats. But there is a caveat,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Fear of Jasprit Bumrah led to England chasing down target in hurry in opening Test

“He hasn't gone to Australia to play Test cricket. He has just played three innings in South Africa. His performance was quite limited in India,” he added.

‘Travis Head ahead of Duckett’

Chopra also stated that, in his opinion, Travis Head is ahead of Duckett as the former has a knack for stepping up in big matches. He cited the examples of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final, both against India.

“Maybe Pakistan is good, but in other places, his performances haven't been that great. It is not a straightforward, done-and-dusted story. He has been good in all formats in the last two years. You need to look at Travis Head, he has also had a smashing last couple of years,” said Chopra.

“He has a knack for standing up in big matches. Look at the 2023 WTC final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final. If you do man-to-man marking, the stats of both are the same. In my opinion, Travis Head is ahead of him slightly,” he added.

The former India batter also reckons Yashasvi Jaiswal has it in him to become the best batter in the world if he gets a chance to play the white-ball formats.

“Somebody like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has the capability of playing all three formats, hasn't played ODIs. He hasn't gotten much of a chance in T20Is,” said Chopra.

“As he plays all three formats, he is one player who can challenge the hegemony. For 'Bazball', there is ‘Jaisball’,” he added.