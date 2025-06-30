Search Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Fear of Jasprit Bumrah led to England chasing down target in hurry in opening Test: ‘I wasn’t expecting him to bowl’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 30, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Jamie Smith smacked Ravindra Jadeja for a four and two sixes, winning the match in only two overs after the new ball was taken.

The opening Test between India and England was a closely-fought affair, as the hosts ended up winning by five wickets. Chasing 371 runs at Headingley, Ben Stokes and Co. needed only 22 runs with five wickets in hand, with India taking the second new ball.

India's Jasprit Bumrah in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
The hosts wrapped up proceedings in quick fashion. Jamie Smith smacked Ravindra Jadeja for a four and two sixes, winning the match in only two overs after the new ball was taken.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Smith said, “The runs at that point (when Smith decided to go after Jadeja) were not too many, so I wasn't expecting him (Bumrah) to come on and bowl (with the new ball), but you're just never quite sure, especially in cricket.”

“You don't know what will happen. I always back our tail, but there could be a couple of decent balls, and suddenly you're eight-down and the pressure's back on you again. It was nice to just get it done and move on.”

Revealing that it was a calculated risk, he added, “I knew there was a new ball coming, and it looks as though I'd exposed Chris Woakes (at No. 8) but, at that point, if I'd hit another couple of sixes in that over, you're taking all the momentum into the new ball.”

“The second new ball can bring wickets, but it can increase the scoring rate as well. There's always a little bit of calculated thinking behind it.”

The ongoing series sees a new generation of cricketers take over the mantle of leadership, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announcing their Test retirements recently. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test skipper, but he began his tenure with a defeat. Meanwhile, the only remaining members from the previous leadership setup are Jadeja, Bumrah and KL Rahul.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
