‘Give Shubman Gill a fair chance… India are too much dependent on Jasprit Bumrah’: Azharuddin tears into critics

Since India’s defeat in the opening Test vs England in Leeds, new captain Shubman Gill has fallen victim to criticism from certain sections of fans and experts. India put in a dominant batting display, where Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal got centuries, amd vice-captain Rishabh Pant smacked twin tons. Despite the centuries, fielding errors and a weak bowling attack saw England win the Test by five wickets. Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah in action during the first Test.(AFP/Reuters)

Former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin rushed to Gill’s defence, claiming that it was very early to talk about his captaincy and he still needs some time.

“This is his just first match as a captain, you just can’t talk about captaincy. It’s too early to talk about captaincy,” he said.

“We should give him a fair chance and he has just taken over. So, you should give him a lot of time and support. We cannot just complain and criticise players like that.”

‘Too much dependent on Jasprit Bumrah’

He also pointed out India’s overreliance on Jasprit Bumrah and urged Gill to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the second Test.

“They are too much dependent on Bumrah. It’s not easy because you need more experienced bowlers, and they should play Kuldeep Yadav,” he said.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on July 2, in Birmingham. The defeat in the first Test saw Gill become the sixth Indian Test skipper to begin his tenure with a loss.

Recently, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar also criticised Gill’s captaincy approach and pointed out his defensive fielding tactics. He also slammed Gill’s personality and leadership style.

“Whether they would have taken wickets or not, Kohli would have made it clear to the opposition that he’s actively trying to get them out. Gill doesn’t have that kind of personality or leadership style. However, perhaps being a bit less defensive and not pre-empting things would have been better,” he said.