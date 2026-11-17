Mitchell Santner, New Zealand's white-ball captain, has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India beginning Thursday, November 19, in Wellington. The all-rounder was struck on his hand while batting during the fifth and final ODI on Sunday.

Mitchell Santner in action during ODIs against India. (AFP)

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Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland earlier this year in May, has been called up into the squad as a replacement.

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On Tuesday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that subsequent scans revealed Santner had fractured his right hand and was therefore ruled out of the two-match Test series.

“His return-to-play timeline is being worked through, and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course,” NZC said in an official statement. The four-match Test series between New Zealand and Australia is slated to begin on December 9 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Speaking of the Test series between India and New Zealand, the two-match contest gets underway on Thursday at Basin Reserve, while the second Test will be played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on November 27.

Relevance of series

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{{^usCountry}} New Zealand are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and the hosts would look to register their second Test series win in a row over India, having outclassed them 3-0 in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and the hosts would look to register their second Test series win in a row over India, having outclassed them 3-0 in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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On the other hand, India are chasing their first-ever Test series win on New Zealand soil since 2009. The Shubman Gill-led Test are still in the running to make the WTC final and have an outside chance to do so.

India have their fate in their own hands, and need to win at least six out of the remaining matches to book their place in the summit clash set to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground next year.

Updated New Zealand squad for Tests against India: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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