Mithali Raj equals sensational world record with valiant half-century in Women's World Cup match against Australia

There were concerns expressed around India captain Mithali Raj's form in the ongoing Women's World Cup in New Zealand and the veteran batter replied her critics in style with a valiant half-century knock against a dominant Australian side on Saturday at the Eden Park. And with the knock, Mithali equalled a sensation Women's world cup record.

Taking 77 deliveries to reach to her half-century mark, her first in this year's tournament and 63rd in her career, Mithali equalled the record for most half-century-plus scores by a batter in Women's World Cup, standing alongside former New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley. She went past former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards.

Overall, this is also her eighth such score as a captain in the tournament, which remains the most in the history of Women's World Cup. New Zealand's Suzie Bates stands second with six fifty-plus scores.

Mithali's knock, ably supported by Yastika Bhatia's second career half-century helped India bounce back from a paltry start of 28 for two in the sixth over with an incredible century stand. The third-wicket pair stitched 130 runs between themselves which is the highest for Indian for that wicket in women's ODIs against Australia.

Shafali Verma returned to the playing XI after being dropped from the line-up, but failed to make an impact as Darcie Brown dismissed her for just 12 runs an over after she got the first breakthrough by dismissing Smriti Mandhana for 10 in the fourth over. Brown had picked the third wicket as well, dismissing Bhatia for 59 runs.

India will be aiming for a win the game against the Aussies, who are yet to lose a match in the tournament. India stands fourth in the points table with two wins and as many losses in four games. A win for India will take them to the third spot in the points table past West Indies, by virtue of their superior net run rate.