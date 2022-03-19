India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022: India finish 277/7 after late surge from Harmanpreet, Vastrakar
- India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar have switched gears after India were pegged back by a few quick wickets after Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia's big partnership.
India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia put up more than 100 runs for the third wicket before the latter became Darcie Brown's third wicket of the day. Yastika was dismissed for 59 after which Mithali fell for 68. The pair banked on some rather sloppy work from the Australian bowlers, who have given away 25 extras, 23 of which came in wides. India lost both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early on in their innings but Mithali and Yastika have since managed to turn the tables on the Australians. Shafali was brought back in the playing eleven in place of Deepti Sharma with Yastika being demoted to No.3. Mithali Raj admitted that the change was made to reinforce their batting lineup that has blown hot and cold throughout the tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:50 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: End of the innings, India finish on 277/7
Vastrakar is run out at the non-strike's end off the last ball of the innings. A good 50th over from Jess Jonassen, giving away just eight runs in it. Vastrakar departs for 34 off 28 balls while Harmanpreet finishes unbeaten on 57 off 47.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:46 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: SIX! 50 partnership up
Vastrakar smashes an 81m six down the ground to bring up the 50-run stand with Harmanpreet. It has come in just 40 deliveries.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:41 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: 50 for Harmanpreet!
She has raced to her third half century of the tournament off 42 balls. How important has this knock been for India. India 257/6 in 48 overs.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:40 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: 250 up for India
The partnership between Harmanpreet and Vastrakar has now moved to 39 off 30.
India 251/6 in 47 overs
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:38 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: FOUR!
Short from Schutt, a little shimmy towards the leg side from Harmanpreet like AB De Villiers and she then pulls it to the boundary.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:36 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: 17 runs off the 46th over
Vastrakar hits another four down the ground and then takes a single to make it 17 runs off the 46th over. India are standing up again after that little collapse, they can still get to 280 now.
India 242/6 after 46 overs.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:32 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: SIX!
Vastrakar goes aerial and it goes well past long on for a maximum. Much needed boost this for India. Four, one and six so far.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:31 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: FOUR! Harmanpreet moves into the 40s
Harmanpreet dances down and drills it back past the bowler. The ball races to the boundary despite Mooney seemingly getting across at the rope.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:24 AM IST
India W vs Australia W Live Score: DROPPED! Harmanpreet gets a lifeline
Top edge from Harmanpreet against King and it goes high. Mooney comes running in from long-on and even holds the ball but then spills it as she fell forward. That is a huge reprieve from Harmanpreet and she crouches down for a while after getting to the non-striker's end.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:20 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: GONE!
Wickets coming quickly for Australia, Jess Jonassen sends one right through Sneh Rana and the ball crashes on to the stumps.
Sneh Rana b Jonassen 0 (5), India 213/6 in 42.1 overs
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:16 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: OUT! Ghosh stumped!
Richa Ghosh steps down the ground for a big heave down the ground, misses the ball completely and Healy makes no mistake with the stumping.
Richa st Healy b King 8 (14), India 212/5 in 41.1 overs
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:15 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: FOUR! Harmanpreet sweeps again!
Australia are under the pump here. Full toss from McGrath and Harmanpreet almost nonchalantly sweeps it fine for a boundary. She moves to 30 off 27, India 212/4.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:13 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: FOUR!
Harmanpreet sends a loose one to the fine leg boundary. She has taken the run rate up a notch since she has come on.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:12 AM IST
India W vs Australia W Live Score: 200 up for India
Richa and Harmanpreet run two to take India's score to 200. A third run was on but Richa sent Harmanpreet back, much to the latter's annoyance.
-
Mar 19, 2022 09:07 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: India survive a mix-up!
Richa bats it down to third man and sees that Harmanpreet is already halfway down the pitch. Harmanpreet then sends her back and Richa makes it back just as the throw comes in. It would have been a close one if it was a direct hit. India 196/4 in 39 overs.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:59 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: OUT! Mithali's innings ends
Alana King strikes! Mithali connects the sweep well but only ends up sending it straight into the hands of Ellyse Perry and deep midwicket.
Mithali c Perry b King 68, India 186/4 off 37.3 overs
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:51 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: FOUR! Harmanpreet's 1st boundary
A picture-perfect sweep from Harmanpreet and the ball races towards the square leg boundary.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:41 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: India 166/3 in 33 overs
Ellyse Perry returns to bowl the 33rd after her horrendous first over. No wides this time from the all-rounder as Mithali and Harmanpreet take two runs each in the over. The Australians will be wary of Harmanpreet. The last time she played them in a World Cup, she ended up smashing 171 off 115 balls to completely take the game away from them.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:31 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: OUT! Yastika falls
Yastika c Perry b Brown 59 (83), India 158/3 in 31.4 overs
Yastika picks out Ellyse Perry who was the only fielder in the deep in the offside. It's Darcie Brown again, that is her third wicket of the day. Yastika charges out and sends it towards Perry, who backtracks and takes the catch before falling on her back. The partnership between Yastika and Mithali ends at 130.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:27 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: Half century for Yastika
Like Mithali, Yastika gets to the mark with a single. That is her second ODI half century. Australia added two more wides to their tally before Yastika cut Gardner late to backward point to take the single.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:23 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: 50 for Mithali Raj!
The Indian captain has reached a whopping 63rd ODI half century. She gets there with a single, smiles and hugs her partner before raising her bat. A welcome knock for a great player who hasn't been in the greatest of touches in this tournament.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:17 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: FOUR!
And now Yastika Bhatia. Heaves it with the spin against Alana King over mid-wicket and the ball bounces just in front of the ropes for a four.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:14 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: SIX!
Mithali Raj goes aerial. Smashes Jonassen straight back over her head and the ball smacks on to the sight screen. She moves to 47.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:12 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: 100 partnership!
A single from Mithali to bring up the mark. Just the eighth time that a team has managed to get a 100-run partnership against Australia in the World Cup. This stand has allowed India to start thinking of putting up a big total.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:07 AM IST
India W vs Australia W Live Score: India 123/2 in 26 overs
Partnership between Yastika and Mithali has now moved to 95 off 120 balls. Both players have scored 39 runs, with Yastika reach there in 61 balls and Mithali in 68.
-
Mar 19, 2022 08:04 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: FOUR!
Bhatia ends the 24th with a four. Inswinger from McGrath, shaped into the left hander and she brings out a lovely on-drive. The ball races to the boundary and Bhatia moves to 36 off 58.
-
Mar 19, 2022 07:55 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: India cross 100
India 101/2 off 22 overs. The partnership between Mithali and Yastika has now reached 73 runs. The two are trying to improve in their strike rotation, the extras have gone a long way in keeping India's run rate up and yet, it has dropped from five at the end of the 12th to just under 4.5 at the end of the 22nd.
-
Mar 19, 2022 07:44 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: 11 wides
Back-to-back wides from Ash Gardner in the 18th over and that takes the tally to 11 already. India run three wides off the first and two off the second. Rather unusual this from Australia and India move to 83/2 in 18 overs.
-
Mar 19, 2022 07:31 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: India 75/2 after 15 overs
Mithali drives off the last ball of that over again but McGrath chases after it this time and keeps it from reaching the boundary. The batters run three, however, and India are going at a run rate of about 5 an over.
-
Mar 19, 2022 07:28 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: FOUR! Mithali looking good
The Indian captain with her second boundary of the match and she moves to 15 off 30. She middles the drive and sends the ball rattling towards the boundary past covers.
-
Mar 19, 2022 07:21 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: 6 wides in an over!
And one of those went away to the boundary. Ellyse Perry having all sorts of trouble with her line and length as she bowls a 12-ball over. The sixth delivery of the over took four attempts, with the first of those wides beating wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and going to the boundary. A total of 16 runs come from that over. India 60/2 after 12.
-
Mar 19, 2022 07:16 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: FOUR!
Straight from Perry and Bhatia tucks it fine off her pads. The ball flies past the wicketkeeper and races behind for the boundary. Perry's last ball was a wide and the next one is wide as well as she struggles with her lines.
-
Mar 19, 2022 07:14 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: Bhatia survives!
India 44/2 after 11 overs. Extra bounce from Jonassen and Bhatia goes for the sweep. The ball takes her top edge and Elysse Perry starts running in towards fine leg from the deep, puts in a dive but the ball remains out of reach. Perry then keeps the ball to bowl her first over in the 12th. The Indians take a single which means Bhatia is on strike.
-
Mar 19, 2022 07:06 AM IST
India W vs Australia W Live Score: India 38/2 in 9 overs
Mithali and Yastika rush through for a single at the end of the ninth over. India need a big innings from their skipper here, who has been woefully out of form in this tournament.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:56 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: OUT! What a catch
That's that for Shafali Verma. She goes for the late cut and Mooney dives to her left and catches it flying with both hands. It was just a cameo as it turns out from Shafali and India have lost both their openers now.
Shafali Verma c Beth Mooney b Darcie Brown 12 (16), India 28/2 off 6 overs
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:53 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: FOUR!
Boundary off the very next ball. Schutt sends this one in short and outside off, Shafali waits and then opens the face of the bat to pierce the gap between short third and point.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:50 AM IST
India W vs Australia W Live Score: SIX! Shafali tees off
Full and straight from Schutt, Shafali takes a big stride forward and sends that over the bowler's head. The ball smashes on to the sight screen and Shafali has a big smile on her face.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:43 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: GONE! Mandhana falls early
That is a big wicket and it has come very early for Australia. Mandhana drawn into a drive well outside off, it takes her outside edge and Lanning takes a sharp catch diving low with both hands at slips.
Mandhana c Lanning b Brown 10 (11), India 11/1 in 3.1 overs
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:38 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live score and updates: India 10/0 after 2 overs
It is a milestone day for Jhulan Goswami. She becomes just the second player after her captain Mithali Raj to play 200 matches in women's ODIs. Mithali presented Jhulan her 200th cap before the match.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:31 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: The players are out!
Smriti Mandhana is on strike, Megan Schutt has the ball in her hands and Shafali Verma is indeed opening the batting for India. Mandhana drives the first ball elegantly to take two runs off the first ball of the match.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:25 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: National anthems
The two sets of players are out for their national anthems. Australia sing theirs first and then the Indians.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:21 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: What the skippers said
Mithali Raj: We would have bowled as well because, like Meg said, It's a fresh wicket. One change: Shafali comes in for Deepti Sharma. It's because we wanted to strengthen our top order and we'll look to put up a good score. Big events are like a marathon, sometimes you do well and sometimes you don't, you have to be consistent. We've done well in the last couple of games and we'd like to bring our A game on today.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:20 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: What the skippers said
Meg Lanning: It's a fresh wicket and the weather might play a role. We have one change, Darcie Brown comes in for Annabel Sutherland. We're looking to get better every game and India is a new challenge for us, we want to put the perfect game together. India are a dangerous side. They are world-class and have some match-winners as well.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:12 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: Australia XI
Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:12 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: India XI
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:07 AM IST
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Live: Shafali Verma returns
Shafali Verma has been included in the squad in place of Deepti Sharma. Mithali Raj said that the change has been made to strengthen India's batting. We will see in a few minutes if Shafali is going to slot straight back into that opening role or if India will stick with Yastika.
-
Mar 19, 2022 06:05 AM IST
India W vs Australia W Live Score: TOSS UPDATE!
Australia have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.
-
Mar 19, 2022 05:59 AM IST
India vs Australia Live updates: Minutes away from the toss...
We are counting down seconds now. Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning will be getting ready to walk downstairs at Eden Park for the toss.
-
Mar 19, 2022 05:52 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: Will Shafali Verma return?
Former England captain Nasser Hussain had said that India will need somethign exceptional to beat Australia, batting for Shafali Verma to be brought back to the top of the order. Yastika Bhatia has been opening the batting with Smriti Mandhana thus far in the tournament. Will we see Shafali return in this match?
-
Mar 19, 2022 05:40 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score and updates: The last time these two sides met
India won a thriller to put an end to Australia's extraordinary winning streak that started after the end of the 2017 World Cup. India had already lost the three-match ODI series but the game hardly felt like a dead rubber as they held their nerve to chase down a target of 265 with two wickets and three balls to spare. Australia's winning streak thus came to an end at 26 matches.
-
Mar 19, 2022 05:34 AM IST
India vs Australia Women's World Cup Live: What Smriti Mandhana said
Smriti Mandhana spoke about India's batting issues in the pre-match press conference.
"If I had an explanation (for batting inconsistency), I would have definitely discussed in the dressing room. In the NZ series, our batters did well, the last four matches (in WC) the batting has not clicked as a unit and it is something we need work on. I am confident tomorrow will be a perfect game for the batters. The bowlers are doing an amazing job for us, they need more support from batters."
-
Mar 19, 2022 05:31 AM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: India's batting woes
India have blown hot and cold with the bat in the tournament thus far, with the fact that they were all out for just 134 runs against England right after scoring a mammoth 317/8 against the West Indies being emblematic of their problems. Smriti Mandhana tried standing strong while the rest of her team fell apart at the other end against England and it was only an unlikely partnership between Jhulan Goswami and Richa Ghosh that got India into the 130s.
-
Mar 19, 2022 05:20 AM IST
India W vs Australia W Live Score: Hello and welcome!
The toss will be at 6am IST and the match starts at 6.30am. Australia have been as close to invincible as it gets in this tournament, with their opening fixture against England being the only time they were mildly challenged thus far. They then beat Pakistan by seven wickets, hosts New Zealand by 141 runs and the West Indies by seven wickets.
