Mohammad Rizwan refused to shake hands with Bangladesh players: Litton Das claims ‘unprofessional' behaviour

The recent two-match series between Bangladesh and Pakistan saw plenty of bad blood, and Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan were at the centre of it all. The two wicketkeepers exchanged words with each other on quite a few occasions. However, no one could have expected how bad the situation would get after the series concluded. Days after winning the series 2-0, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton claimed that Rizwan didn't shake hands with the opposition camp after both the Tests. Litton Das made a bombshell claim, calling Mohammad Rizwan (AFP)

Das alleged “unprofessional behaviour” from the former Pakistan captain, saying he should have shown respect to the Bangladesh players. Litton said that if Rizwan had an issue with him, he could have avoided him, but to show disrespect to the entire Bangladesh team was not done.

“I disliked one thing. Whatever happens on the field, once the game is over, everyone should shake hands. After the first Test defeat, Rizwan didn't come to shake our hands, which is very bad. No matter how big a player he is, that shouldn't have happened, whether you lose or win,” Litton told Prothom Alo.

Also Read: ‘Mohammad Rizwan’s reputation is very bad’: Litton Das’ ruthless taunt at Pakistan star caught on stump mic “He did the same thing in the second Test as well. He may have an issue with me, but the entire Bangladesh team did nothing to him. When they play against us next time, should they have any expectation from us? You didn't show respect to the Bangladesh team,” he added.

In the opening Test of the two-match series, Litton was involved in a heated altercation with Rizwan after he found the latter to be wasting time. The stump mic then also picked up Litton taunting the senior Pakistan batter, saying Rizwan has a “bad reputation” back home.

“The whole Pakistan team did handshakes with us. Only he (Rizwan) didn't. It was fully unprofessional of him. Both teams are playing for pride. But you should shake hands no matter the outcome. This act from Rizwan sticks out," said Litton.

Why did Litton sledge Rizwan? When asked about why he decided to go after Rizwan, Litton said that he didn't like one thing before the start of the series. He also added that only two Pakistani batters have the pedigree to stop Bangladesh players, and hence, he decided to go after Rizwan.

"I know there are only two batters in the Pakistan team that can trouble us. Babar Azam and Rizwan. Rizwan's average is high against Rizwan. That thing was going on in my mind. I am the captain of one format, and I am only concerned about making my team win.

“Before the first Test, there was an incident. He is an idol in Pakistan. I didn't like that incident. From there, there was a question mark in my mind about him. You all know he likes to waste time. I was behind the stumps, and the weather was so hot. I was having a big problem. At that time, I decided to do something,” he added.

Speaking of the series, Bangladesh blanked Pakistan 2-0 at home. Bangladesh have won four Tests against Pakistan on the bounce, after previously defeating the latter in Pakistan as well.