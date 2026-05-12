‘Mohammad Rizwan’s reputation is very bad’: Litton Das’ ruthless taunt at Pakistan star caught on stump mic

An unexpected collapse unfolded in the final session of the opening Test in Dhaka on Tuesday. Pakistan looked largely set to save the match, with Abdullah Fazal leading the fightback with a gritty 66 in the chase of 268. The visitors were only three wickets down at tea, but an inspired five-wicket haul from Nahid Rana triggered a dramatic collapse as Shan Masood’s side lost seven wickets in the final session to suffer a 104-run defeat and fall 0-1 behind in the two-Test series. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) watches the ball after playing a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das reacts during the fifth day of the first Test (AFP)

Pakistan looked to mount another resistance after two fifty-plus stands had earlier kept their hopes alive, with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stitching together a 31-run partnership for the sixth wicket. At that stage, Pakistan were 152 for five, still needing 116 more runs with half the side yet to bat.

During the partnership, the stump mic captured a savage taunt from Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das aimed at Rizwan. The incident took place during the 38th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Litton appeared to mock Rizwan for trying to save Pakistan’s reputation with a draw despite, as he claimed, having a “bad” reputation in his own country.

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“They are now trying to save the Test. They have no chance of winning. Rizwan’s reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out trying to hit a big shot, he won't even be able to set foot back in the country — his reputation is that bad,” Litton was heard saying.