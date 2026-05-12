Shan Masood’s captaincy in ruins after Pakistan crash to unprecedented Test defeat in Bangladesh

Shan Masood on Tuesday suffered another crushing blow to his captaincy record as Pakistan slumped to their first-ever Test defeat in Bangladesh. The visitors’ chase of 268 imploded dramatically as they were bundled out for just 168, losing seven wickets in the final session as Bangladesh national cricket team took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Shan Masood (2R) during the third day of the first Test (AFP)

It was Bangladesh’s third straight Test win over Pakistan following their 2-0 series sweep in 2024. Pakistan thus became only the second team in history, after Zimbabwe, to lose three consecutive Tests to Bangladesh. It was also Pakistan’s first-ever Test defeat on Bangladeshi soil, having previously won seven of the eight matches played there, with the other ending in a draw.

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The defeat further deepened scrutiny around Masood’s captaincy. Since taking over the role in 2023, he has now suffered 11 defeats in 15 Tests. That is the joint second-most losses by a Pakistan Test captain, alongside Inzamam-ul-Haq, who recorded the same number in 31 matches. Misbah-ul-Haq still holds the unwanted record with 19 defeats in 56 Tests, despite also registering the most wins (26) as Pakistan captain.

The loss also extended Masood’s dismal away record as captain, with Pakistan now having lost all six Tests under him overseas. All four of his victories have come at home — two against England cricket team in 2024, which remains the only series he has won as captain, one against the West Indies cricket team in 2025, and another against South Africa national cricket team last October.

Significant time was lost to rain on the third and fourth days of the opening Test, following which Bangladesh declared their second innings on 240 for 9. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto followed his first-innings century with 87, while Mominul Haque scored his second half-century of the match.

The onus then fell on Bangladesh’s bowlers to script a memorable win, and Nahid Rana led the charge with an inspired fast-bowling display, claiming a five-wicket haul to help Bangladesh register their first home Test win against Pakistan.

Abdullah Fazal fought hard with a gritty 66, but Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and failed to survive the final day.

Rana eventually dismissed Shaheen Afridi, caught at forward short leg, to seal the win. Fellow seamer Taskin Ahmed and spinner Taijul Islam picked up two wickets each.

Pakistan captain Masood admitted his side failed to make the most of the seam-friendly conditions at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

“We couldn't make the most of it with both bat and ball. I thought we could have pushed ahead and scored more runs in the first innings,” he said.

The second and final Test of the series will be played in Sylhet from Saturday.