Bachchan, Dravid and a dream for Europe's underdogs: The story behind ETPL's most unexpected partnership

Cricket has always been the great equaliser — a sport where a 22-year-old from a tiny nation with barely any cricketing structure can, on the right day, dismiss a World Cup winner for a duck. In recent years, the Netherlands have stunned England and South Africa at World Cups. Italy, a country obsessed with football, not only qualified for the T20 World Cup earlier this year but also beat Nepal to register their maiden win at an ICC event. Scotland, too, have toppled former T20 world champions West Indies. These are not footnotes. These are the opening scenes of a story that is still being written. And for anyone who grew up watching Bollywood films, the plot feels familiar. The underdog, the impossible dream, the silence before the roar, the moment nobody saw coming. ETPL co-founder Abhishek Bachchan with Dublin franchise owner Rahul Dravid

Abhishek Bachchan knows that story better than most. In 2023, he played Paddy in Ghoomer, a washed-up, failed cricketer who finds unlikely redemption by coaching a one-handed woman to bowl for India. That film was more than just about cricket. It was about belief and about backing someone the world didn't have faith in.

Three years later, Bachchan is no longer playing that character on screen. He is living a version of it in real life, except his pitch is not a dusty maidaan in Mumbai. It is Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

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The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) is Bachchan's most ambitious sporting bet yet, with cricket now being another of his "expensive hobbies" after success in kabaddi and football. A six-franchise T20 league spread across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, the ETPL is structured on the IPL blueprint, a model Bachchan himself calls "a cornerstone moment in sportainment". Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow have already been snapped up by a constellation of cricketing royalty — Steve Waugh, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Jonty Rhodes and Nathan McCullum among the franchise owners. The sixth and final team, based in Dublin, got its new owner on Monday. With the inaugural season targeting an August 2026 start, European cricket is finally preparing for its franchise moment.

And for that sixth franchise, Bachchan did not go looking for another global superstar or a billionaire investor. He went looking for Rahul Dravid. The man widely regarded as Indian cricket's most cerebral mind, four-time World Cup player, architect of India's U-19 revolution, the coach who delivered a T20 World Cup title, is now the owner of the Dublin franchise. That Dravid said yes, and said it quickly, may be the single most significant endorsement the ETPL has received. As Bachchan puts it, the legends of the game, Dravid, Waugh, Rhodes, "don't take these things lightly".

On a packed Monday in Dublin, a city buzzing with the announcement of its newest cricket franchise, Bachchan sat down for an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times Digital. He spoke about why European cricket is finally ready for its franchise revolution, how the T20 World Cup performances of associate nations have energised the ETPL's vision, what it took to get Dravid on board, and why he believes world-class cricket, not glamour, will ultimately determine whether this league goes the distance. Here are excerpts from the interview.

Q) Over the years, you’ve spoken at length about your journey from kabaddi to football and now cricket. You once called a sports team ownership an “expensive hobby,” so what made you feel that this was the right time to step into cricket with the European T20 Premier League? To be very fair, I always wanted to do something in cricket. Cricket is the gold standard for us Indians. At the start of my sporting entrepreneurial journey, I wasn’t very well-equipped to do anything in cricket. More importantly, for me, it was about asking: what can I contribute?

I think the BCCI already does a fantastic job back home. So I wondered how I could contribute to the world of cricket, and ETPL felt like the one space where I could actually make a difference and contribute meaningfully.