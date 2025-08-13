Mohammad Rizwan refuses to leave the crease after getting out for golden duck; WI bowling coach berserk: 'How dare you?'

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan failed to step up when his side needed it the most as he was dismissed for a golden duck by West Indies pacer Jayden Seales in the third and final match of the three-game series in Tarouba, Trinidad. Pakistan were dismissed for 92 inside 30 overs as the visitors stumbled to a 202-run loss in the series decider. What left everyone shocked and surprised was the nature of Rizwan's wicket as the right-handed batter let go of a straight delivery, overseeing it crash into his off-stump. Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a golden duck in the third ODI. (AFP)

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the third over, bowled by Jayden Seales. The pacer bowled a good length delivery outside off. The ball hit the deck and nipped back in. The delivery eventually hit the top of the off-stump after the Pakistan captain shouldered his arms.

Rizwan was left completely flummoxed as the ball disturbed his wickets. He stood there in disbelief for at least 5-10 seconds, sporting a look of absolute disbelief and bewilderment.

At the time, the commentator on air said, “What an amazing delivery. And the bowling coach is very pleased with this result. Almost to say, ‘How dare you, Rizwan? How dare you leave that delivery?”

Also Read: 'Matthew Hayden sledged me when I wasn't even part of Indian team': Australia legend was unprovoked but still let it rip

“Pitching and swinging in, just clipping the off-stump bail. A bowling plan is coming to perfection for this youngster,” she added.

As soon as Rizwan's stumps were rattled, Seales and the entire Windies team erupted in joy. The pacer started to run and celebrate the wicket as if there was no tomorrow.

Pakistan's innings included five ducks as Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed failed to get on the scoreboard. Seales returned with figures of 6/18 and was adjudged as Player of the Series for his haul of ten wickets in the three matches.

Babar Azam's poor run continues

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has now gone 72 innings in international cricket without scoring a century. His last ton in international cricket came in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal.

Babar was dismissed for nine runs in the third and final ODI. In the previous match, he had registered a gold after being dismissed on the third delivery he faced.

Both Rizwan and Babar are out of favours when it comes to T20Is and the duo are unlikely to make it to the Asia Cup squad considering Pakistan won the three-match T20I series against West Indies without them.