Mohammad Rizwan throws his bat towards Babar Azam after declaration as Pakistan teammates react during 1st Test vs BAN

Mohammad Rizwan's stellar knock of an unbeaten 171 on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh was pivotal to Pakistan's revival in the first innings. His knock, spanning 239 balls, proved key to Pakistan putting an imposing total of 448/6, with captain Shan Masood declaring the innings. Rizwan's unbeaten century, his third in Test cricket, lifted Pakistan from a precarious 16-3 to a dominant position alongside Saud Shakeel, who also contributed with a brilliant 141. Mohammad Rizwan (R) throws bat towards Babar Azam during 1st Test(X)

As Rizwan walked back towards the pavilion following the brilliant innings, he shared a heartwarming moment with fellow teammate Babar Azam. Rizwan playfully tossed his bat towards Babar while making his way back to the dressing room, with the side's T20I captain sharing a laugh as he caught the bat.

The Pakistan players gathered around the boundary to applaud Rizwan’s remarkable knock and witnessed this light-hearted moment between the two. The playful exchange went viral on social media platforms.

Watch:

The team found itself in deep trouble at 16-3 on the first day when Rizwan, alongside Saud Shakeel, mounted a formidable comeback. The duo forged a 240-run stand that lifted Pakistan from the brink of collapse to a commanding position.

When Shakeel was dismissed, Pakistan had reached 354, as Rizwan added another 44 runs with Agha Salman (19). By the time Salman was dismissed, there seemingly were instructions from the dressing room to up the ante, and Shaheen Afridi didn't waste time as he arrived at the crease.

Facing 24 deliveries, Afridi smashed a four and two sixes to race to 29 before Masood gestured for the declaration. With Rizwan unbeaten in 171, the declaration raised eyebrows as many on social media insisted that the Pakistan skipper could've waited for Rizwan to reach his double century. However, Shakeel, Masood's deputy, confirmed in the press conference following the day that Rizwan had been told an hour before the declaration.