Mohammed Shami likely to make ODI comeback vs England, in contention for a spot in Champions Trophy: Report

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami is on track to make his highly anticipated return to the Indian team for the upcoming white-ball series against England and, potentially, the 2024 Champions Trophy, according to a report from Cricbuzz. Shami, who has been sidelined since the 2023 World Cup final in November due to surgery on his right heel, has resumed playing white-ball cricket in recent weeks. Mohammed Shami in action for Bengal against Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinal match in Bengaluru.(PTI)

His return is contingent on the clearance from the BCCI and the National Cricket Academy (NCA), but the report suggests he’s close to full fitness and ready for a return to the international fold.

Shami’s recovery has been closely monitored by the NCA’s medical team, who have ensured he’s followed a rigorous rehabilitation process. After undergoing surgery on his right heel, the pacer made significant progress, but a brief knee swelling set him back, keeping him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, his recent appearances for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy have been promising. Shami’s performance in the upcoming pre-quarterfinal against Haryana in Baroda will be closely watched, with the Indian selectors likely in attendance to assess his readiness for the England series.

The BCCI has confirmed that Shami is under constant supervision, with NCA physios accompanying him at various domestic venues. This was evident during his participation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Rajkot, and more recently, when an NCA physio was seen overseeing both Shami and Hardik Pandya in Hyderabad.

Early signs from Shami’s domestic outings suggest that his bowling remains unaffected by his injury, with no significant signs of discomfort. While his return to the Indian team is subject to the final go-ahead from the NCA, the report says there is ‘optimism’ around his readiness.

The selectors will likely make their final call based on Shami’s performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts, and if all goes well, he could be included in India’s squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy later in the year.

Akash Deep likely out of England ODIs

In contrast, pacer Akash Deep, who had been part of India’s squad during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is unlikely to feature in the white-ball series against England. Akash Deep missed the fifth Test at the SCG due to back pain and is expected to remain sidelined for at least a month.

He will report to the NCA’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation once he returns to India.