Mohammed Siraj continued to warm the bench despite an opportunity opening up midway through the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch. On Day 3, Akash Deep was struck on the helmet multiple times and was later ruled out due to concussion.

Mohammed Siraj didn't play a single Test against New Zealand. (PTI) more less

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Shortly before tea on Sunday, Prasidh Krishna was named as the concussion sub instead of Siraj. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wasn't a fan of the move, saying the latter should have been the one coming into the lineup.

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“Well, there's a case for both. You've got somebody who's played and therefore knows what lines and lengths to bowl and has already got a bit of rhythm. But I'd also like to look at it from another point of view. As a batting unit, you prepare for the bowlers you're going to face,” Gavaskar told the broadcaster on Day 3.

“They haven't really thought about Siraj. So, he could have been a surprise, if one might use the word, for the New Zealand batters,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Prasidh did play in the series opener in Wellington, returning with spells of 1/100 and 2/23 and was dropped for the Christchurch Test as debutant Gurnoor Brar took his place. Gavaskar said that the hit-the-deck bowler didn't leave much of an impression in the first Test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prasidh did play in the series opener in Wellington, returning with spells of 1/100 and 2/23 and was dropped for the Christchurch Test as debutant Gurnoor Brar took his place. Gavaskar said that the hit-the-deck bowler didn't leave much of an impression in the first Test. {{/usCountry}}

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“They've already played Prasidh Krishna. They know what he can do, and they haven't really been threatened by him. Yes, he got wickets in the second innings, but you can't say that they've been threatened by him. And when you look at the records as well, I'm not too sure whether he's taken five wickets in an innings in Test cricket in the half a dozen or a dozen Test matches that he's played."

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“Neither has Anshul Kamboj, although Anshul is playing, of course, his third Test. Siraj, I think, should have been brought in here simply because it would have been a completely new sort of thinking for the New Zealand batters. And if you're talking about fresh legs, he's got even fresher legs because he hasn't played the first match either,” he added.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin appears to have a different opinion. “When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away,” Ashwin wrote on X.

Siraj has been India's leading wicket-taker in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with 43 wickets in 11 matches. However, he has been kept out of the lineups in the Antipodean nation owing to recent form and performances, which was confirmed by India captain Shubman Gill after the first Test ended in a draw earlier this week.

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The pacer looked out of sorts in the two-match series against Sri Lanka in August, where his pace was down, which Siraj attributed to a lack of game time. Siraj entered the series against Sri Lanka undercooked, having been rested for the prior ODI series against England.

New Zealand ended Day 3 at 133/3, extending their lead to 243. There is rain forecast for Day 4 and 5, and hence the hosts would aim to force the pace when overnight batters Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra walk out on Monday.