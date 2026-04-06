Mohsin Naqvi fires bold IPL warning, claims PSL set to become 'world’s No.1 T20 league'

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi issued a bold challenge to the world’s richest T20 league, the Indian Premier League, claiming that the Pakistan Super League is growing rapidly and could soon overtake it to become the world’s top franchise competition. Mohsin Naqvi had his say on IPL vs PSL

Naqvi’s remarks come at a time when the ongoing 11th edition of the PSL is being played under constraints, with matches limited to two venues amid regional tensions. In contrast, the IPL continues to be staged across multiple cities without disruption.

Speaking at a meeting of the PCB Board of Governors, Naqvi pointed to rising investor interest as a key driver behind his assertion. He claimed that the PSL has emerged as a highly attractive investment market, which could accelerate its growth in the coming years.

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“The PSL has now become the best market for investment,” Naqvi said. “The time is not far when the PSL will become the world’s number one league.”

He added that strong participation in the PSL 2026 franchise-related processes reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s cricket ecosystem.

PSL vs IPL Naqvi’s claim comes despite a significant gap between the two leagues. The IPL’s media rights are valued at around USD 6 billion, compared to approximately USD 93 million for the PSL. The IPL’s annual revenue exceeds USD 1 billion, while the PSL is estimated to generate close to USD 60 million.

A recent rankings chart released by the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) further highlights the disparity. The PSL is placed fifth with 48 points, while the IPL ranks third with 62.2 points, behind The Hundred (75.2) and SA20 (68).

The PSL’s ongoing season has also faced controversies. Fakhar Zaman was found guilty in a ball-tampering incident and suspended for two matches. In a separate case, Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza were penalised for bringing unauthorised guests into the team hotel, which was treated as a security breach.