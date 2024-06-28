Patna [India], : The Board of Control for Cricket in India has given a go-ahead to the Bihar Cricket Association to begin the reconstruction work of Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium and a dedicated cricket academy in the State, with an aim at enhancing the cricketing landscape in Bihar. Moin-ul-Haq stadium will be used for development of cricket in Bihar, affirms Jay Shah as BCCI greenlights BCA's plan

In a letter to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Sports, Government of Bihar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah expressed gratitude and assured that the newly built stadium would be dedicated to the development of cricket.

"We are grateful for the decision taken by the Department of Sports, Government of Bihar and we assure you that the stadium shall be used towards the development and promotion of the game of cricket in Bihar," said Jay Shah in the letter.

This announcement follows a significant meeting held by the BCCI on Monday in Mumbai, where crucial discussions took place regarding the development of cricket infrastructure in Bihar.

"A BCCI meeting was held today in Mumbai, during which discussions were held on the stadium and cricket academy in Bihar. Both proposals by BCA President Rakesh Kumar Tiwari were approved by the BCCI," the BCA said in a statement.

BCA president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari expressed his heartfelt gratitude to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and the BCCI on behalf of the people of Bihar.

Following the meeting, BCA president Rakesh Tiwari addressed a press conference at the BCA office after a Committee of Management meeting. He informed that the post-renovation Moin-ul-Haq Stadium will feature a world-class stadium, a ground, a five-star residential complex, a clubhouse, and many other facilities.

The establishment of an extended branch of NCA in Bihar is also under consideration. Discussing BCCI's pre-existing plan to build an indoor stadium in Bihar, the BCA President mentioned that this indoor stadium, equipped with modern gyms, swimming pools, etc., will also be constructed at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium.

In March 2024, the BCA acquired the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from the Bihar government on a long-term lease. The stadium currently serves as the home ground for the Bihar cricket team and has hosted nine international matches since its establishment in 1969.

Regarding the commencement of construction at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, the BCA President stated that it should begin by September. On the subject of organizing the Bihar Cricket League, he mentioned that a separate committee is working on it.

During the BCA's Committee of Management meeting, necessary decisions were made regarding the organization and management of board matches for the 2024-25 season, and satisfaction was expressed with the domestic tournaments being conducted by BCA.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.