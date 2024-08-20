Morne Morkel's 'exact thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah' unknown, brother Albie hopes India bowling coach can 'earn the trust'

Morne Morkel is just 39 and he is already the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team, a position that comes under a lot of scrutiny when things don't go well. He replaces two very good predecessors – Bharat Arun and Paras Mhambrey – both of whom achieved some remarkable things during their tenure, and the fact that he is India's first overseas coach since Duncan Fletcher only promises to add to the pressure that comes with this post. Morne Morkel's thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah are unknown.(Getty Images)

However, older brother Albie is confident that Morne would be able to pull off the challenge, even though there is no room for error. In the last 10 years, India's bowling has been their biggest strength, developing a knack of picking up 20 wickets regularly. Morkel's real task will be to identify and shape India's next generation of fast bowlers, an area that currently lacks assurance. In Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, India have their pacers ready, but who after them? This is a red-hot question which once Morkel takes over officially, will need answering.

More importantly, with an overseas coach entering the set-up, communication with bowlers becomes key. Morkel, like Gautam Gambhir, has been part of the Lucknow Super Giants, so it's not as if he is stepping into the unknown, but not having worked with the most of them, Morkel's first task as per Albie is to earn the trust of some of the established members of the team.

"It goes without saying that being on the Indian team's coaching staff is probably the biggest responsibility or coaching job out there. The passion for the sport and the success that the team had in the past makes it a job with no room for error. He will be surrounded by some very good players who have achieved a lot, so I guess, for him, it's a matter of earning their trust and believe that he can help to reach their full potential day in and day out," Albie told Mid-day.

Also Read: Morne Morkel’s coaching CV; Records and achievements of new India bowling coach as SA icon joins Gautam Gambhir's staff

Of them is Bumrah, India's pace spearhead and easily the world's best fast bowler across formats. Bumrah is like a cheat code, without whom India look lost. The ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka for example. Conditions don't matter to him; neither clutch situation; Bumrah is that good. Along with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, Morkel, whose relationship with Bumrah is hidden even from brother Albie, needs to strike a good rapport with the India quick.

Morne's thoughts on Bumrah

"Not sure but Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah," said Albie when asked which Indian bowlers - present or past - Morkel admires. "Once again, I don’t know what his exact thoughts would be, but Jasprit is the best all-format bowler in the world. He is very special and I’m sure Morne would love to work with him."

Morkel may not have a rich coaching CV as compared to some of those who've come before him, but he has worked with a top side before. Morkel served as Pakistan's bowling coach before stepping down after the 2023 World Cup debacle. Morkel also worked with New Zealand at the 2023 T20 World Cup and Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Among many challenges, where Morne is likely to come handy is to help fine tune the mental aspects of India's bowlers, for example in case of an injury.

"It's a fine line between being too technical and what's right. I think the game has changed so much over the last decade. Younger bowlers or bowlers who struggle with injuries probably need more technical work, and after that it's about fine tuning what you have. The mental aspect becomes very important then to sustain longevity," said Albie.

"I haven't worked with him on that level, but what he has is a lot of experience in most situations that the bowlers might encounter. If he applies that in his coaching and find ways to communicate that in a way that makes sense, he will add a lot of value."