Morne Morkel’s coaching CV: Records and achievements of new India bowling coach as SA icon joins Gautam Gambhir's staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strengthened Gautam Gambhir's Team India camp by sanctioning the appointment of Morne Morkel on Wednesday. The former South Africa speed merchant has joined the Indian side as the new bowling coach of Rohit Sharma's men. Morkel is the third high-profile addition to Gambhir's coaching staff at Team India. Gambhir and Morkel go way back(PTI)

South Africa’s Morkel has officially replaced Paras Mhambrey as the bowling coach of Team India. Addressing his first press conference after replacing Rahul Dravid, India's head coach Gambhir confirmed the appointment of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate as assistant coaches. South Africa's Morkel was in speculation about joining the Indian squad after BCCI secretary Jay Shah unveiled Gambhir as Dravid's successor following a glorious T20 World Cup campaign.

Know all about Morne Morkel’s resume

Morkel bid farewell to international cricket after the Australia series in 2018. The 39-year-old played 86 Tests, 117 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 44 T20Is for the Rainbow Nation. The Proteas fast-bowling icon also played 70 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Morkel plied his trade with Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich league.

Coaching stint with Pakistan

Did you know? Morkel coached Babar Azam's Pakistan side at the ODI World Cup in 2023. He parted ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) months before his contract expired. Capping off a forgetful ICC event in India, Morkel-coached Pakistan failed to enter the business end of the World Cup. Earlier, it was reported that Gambhir urged the BCCI to consider Morkel as the bowling coach of the Indian team after his appointment.

Gambhir and Morkel go way back

Gambhir and Morkel spearheaded the world-class coaching roster of KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Gambhir served LSG as the franchise mentor for two years. Morkel remained at LSG even after Gambhir's departure. The Proteas stalwart worked with head coach Justin Langer after Gambhir returned to KKR for a title-winning season. Morkel has previously worked with Namibia, Durban's Super Giants in competitive cricket. He was also associated with the New Zealand women's team at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.