'MS Dhoni cried that night': Harbhajan gives away unheard details of CSK captain's rare 'emotional' meltdown

May 23, 2023 05:24 PM IST

Harbhajan along with Tahir revealed details of a very rare moment when Dhoni failed to control his emotions in front of his CSK teammates.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni(AFP)
MS Dhoni continues to mesmerise fans with his cricketing prowess as he remains solid despite being in the twilight of his illustrious career. The CSK captain has been showered with overwhelming support across venues in the ongoing edition of IPL, with most anticipating this as his last dance in the cricket field as a player. Dhoni, however, has kept himself aloof from making any such statement, raising hopes of fans, who wish to see the legend continue to entertain them with towering sixes.

With Dhoni's retirement being a major discussion among his fans and experts, many have also indulged in celebrating Dhoni's rich legacy. His former India and CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh too shared an unheard story involving the MSD. Harbhajan revealed details of a very rare moment when Dhoni failed to control his emotions in front of his teammates. The incident dates back to 2018, when CSK returned to IPL after serving a two-year ban due to betting scandal.

“There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a two-year ban there was a team dinner. We must have heard the saying that 'Men don't cry', but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this,” said Dhoni before asking his panelist Imran Tahir, who was part of the CSK squad, to shed more light on the incident.

Tahir stated: "Even I was there. It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us.

“We came back after two years and won the trophy, when people gave our team the tag of buddhe (old men). Even I was in the squad that season, but we won the title. I am very proud of that victory.”

While both Tahir and Harbhajan are no longer part of the IPL as players, Dhoni continues to remain a key figure in the lucrative T20 league. He will be seen leading CSK in the Qualifier 1 against defending champions Gujarat Titans at Chepauk later in the evening (Tuesday).

