CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: All eyes on Shubman Gill as MS Dhoni's Super Kings host Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Live Score: Master tactician MS Dhoni has his task cut out for tonight as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to welcome defending champions Gujrat Titans (GT) for the first time at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With Hardik Pandya's GT resuming their epic rivalry with the Yellow Brigade, a battle of wits looms large at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of the 'first versus second' encounter in the Qualifier 1 will become the first finalist of this season's IPL. While CSK are set to bank on veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali in the absence of superstar Ben Stokes, Pandya's GT side is expected to cash in on the Impact Player Rule in the blockbuster encounter. With Dhoni's CSK in way of the Titans' second IPL crown, can Pandya and Co. extend their unbeaten run against Chennai in Thala's den?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON