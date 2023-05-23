Home / Cricket / CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: All eyes on Shubman Gill as MS Dhoni's Super Kings host Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1
Live

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: All eyes on Shubman Gill as MS Dhoni's Super Kings host Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1

cricket
Updated on May 23, 2023 02:45 PM IST

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow all the latest updates and scores from the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 encounter at Chepauk.

Gujarat Titans' Captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings' Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, walk to the field before the inauguration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans' Captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings' Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, walk to the field before the inauguration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Ahmedabad(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Live Score: Master tactician MS Dhoni has his task cut out for tonight as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to welcome defending champions Gujrat Titans (GT) for the first time at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With Hardik Pandya's GT resuming their epic rivalry with the Yellow Brigade, a battle of wits looms large at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of the 'first versus second' encounter in the Qualifier 1 will become the first finalist of this season's IPL. While CSK are set to bank on veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali in the absence of superstar Ben Stokes, Pandya's GT side is expected to cash in on the Impact Player Rule in the blockbuster encounter. With Dhoni's CSK in way of the Titans' second IPL crown, can Pandya and Co. extend their unbeaten run against Chennai in Thala's den? 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 23, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live updates, CSK vs GT: A quick look at the squads!

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu. 

     

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan. 

  • May 23, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live updates: CSK's road to the playoffs

    MS Dhoni's CSK capped off a disastrous campaign in IPL 2022. Bouncing back in style next season, Dhoni's Yellow Brigade has made it to the playoffs of the IPL 2023 by finishing second on the points table. Before entering the playoffs for the record 12th time, CSK played 14 games in the league phase. The Chennai-based franchise recorded 8 wins under Dhoni's watch. The former champions suffered 5 defeats in the league phase of the IPL 2023. CSK picked up 17 points to secure the second spot in the IPL standings this season.  

  • May 23, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT Live Score: Can Super Kings stop GT juggernaut?

    Four-time winners CSK are the most consistent side when it comes to contesting the IPL playoffs. Under the leadership of Thala Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings are eyeing their 10th final. Dhoni and Co. last lifted the famous trophy in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league. 

  • May 23, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    For the first in the history of IPL, four-time winners Chennai Super Kings led by legendary MS Dhoni and defending champions Gujarat Titans captained by Hardik Pandya will lock horns in the playoff stage at Chennai’s Chepauk on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chennai super kings gujarat titans ipl top players ms dhoni hardik pandya ipl + 4 more

CSK vs GT, IPL Live Score: All eyes on Gill as Chennai host Titans in Qualifier

cricket
Updated on May 23, 2023 02:40 PM IST

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow all the latest updates and scores from the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 encounter at Chepauk.

Live Gujarat Titans' Captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings' Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, walk to the field before the inauguration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Ahmedabad(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'Stubbornness, no progress': Gavaskar attacks Ponting in 'no-holds barred' rant

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 02:13 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Ricky Ponting's coaching inadvertently did Delhi Capitals more harm than good in IPL 2023.

Sunil Gavaskar addressed the loopholes in Ricky Ponting's coaching (BCCI/PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Lot of people think…’: Hardik's blistering 'proper devil' remark for Dhoni

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 01:29 PM IST

Hardik Pandya has expressed his fondness for MS Dhoni in the lead-up to CSK's meeting GT in the IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the start of the IPL 2023 match(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Virat Kohli breaks silence after RCB's heartbreaking exit from IPL 2023

cricket
Updated on May 23, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Virat Kohli penned an emotional note after RCB's IPL exit. RCB have gone 16 editions without lifting the IPL trophy.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Vijay Shankar to replace Dasun Shanaka: GT’s predicted XI vs CSK in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Vijay Shankar is expected to replace Dasun Shanaka as GT face CSK in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. Here is their predicted XI.

IPL 2023: VIjay Shankar for GT.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Gaikwad to open with Conway: CSK’s predicted XI vs GT in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 10:45 AM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will start for CSK vs GT. Here is their predicted XI.

IPL 2023: Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sehwag snubs Gill, picks overseas superstar as GT's 'trump card' vs CSK in IPL

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Virender Sehwag has named an overseas superstar as the 'trump card’ of Gujarat Titans.

Overlooking Gill ahead of GT’s meeting with CSK in the IPL 2023 Qualifier, Sehwag has named an overseas superstar as the 'trump card’ of Gujarat Titans (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'Didn't deserve to be in semis': Du Plessis' brutal assessment on RCB's campaign

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 08:45 AM IST

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis didn't hold back and admitted his side “didn't deserve” a final four berth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Must be Gambhir tweeting': LSG's 'king' dig at Kohli with viral Gill post

cricket
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Gill smashed a second-straight ton against RCB and denied a fan-favourite rematch between Bangalore and LSG.

Gautam Gambhir; Virat Kohli; Shubman Gill
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Shaun Pollock's big warning to ‘Manchester City of IPL’ ahead of play-offs

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 08:11 AM IST

Shaun Pollock made the remark in reference to Manchester City winning the English Premier League title for three years in a row.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1
ByHT Sports Desk

Ganguly shown no mercy; ignores Kohli's record ton but praises Gill, Green 100s

cricket
Updated on May 23, 2023 09:43 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly's tweet was particularly directed at Green and Gill's twin centuries. However, fans felt something was missing – the mention of Virat Kohli.

Did Sourav Ganguly deliberately ignore Virat Kohli in his tweet? Fans think so. (Getty/IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Shubman Gill's outright warning to MS Dhoni and CSK ahead of Qualifier 1 tie

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 07:51 AM IST

Despite Chennai having the home advantage at Chepauk in the first playoff match, Gill is confident of Gujarat making the final for the second straight time.

Shubman Gill; MS Dhoni
ByHT Sports Desk

Gill, Pujara ignored as only 4 Indians make Shastri's combined IND-AUS Test XI

cricket
Published on May 23, 2023 07:21 AM IST

Ahead of the final, Shastri made an interesting selection. Considering players from both the present WTC squads of India and Australia, he picked the best XI.

Shubman Gill with Cheteshwar Pujara; Ravi Shastri
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Virat Kohli and Co. to begin WTC preparation early in England

cricket
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Free of IPL duties, these players will begin training early with the Rahul Dravid-led support staff to get back into Test match mode

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

IPL Qualifier 1: CSK and GT promise a high-voltage clash

cricket
Published on May 22, 2023 09:56 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s crafty leadership and home advantage versus Hardik Pandya’s calm approach will add spice to the battle between the top sides of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya along with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni(IPL)
ByVivek Krishnan, Chennai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out