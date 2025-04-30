MS Dhoni drops bombshell on his IPL future amid CSK's horror run: 'I don't know I'm coming next match'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped a bombshell at the toss during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings at Chepauk. The legendary wicketkeeper batter, who has taken over the captaincy duties midway this season, got a rousing reception from the home fans once again at the toss. He was welcomed with a loud cheer as Danny Morrison couldn't hold himself and asked him whether, after witnessing this, he would return for another season next year. MS Dhoni is at the fag end of his IPL career.(AFP)

The 43-year-old made no false promises and once again created suspense by expressing uncertainty over his IPL future.

"I don't know I'm coming for the next game," Dhoni laughed after replying to Morrison.

The former India skipper is at the fag end of his career and fitness concerns have cast doubts over his future. He has scored 140 runs this season at a strike rate of 142.86.

Chennai are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in nine matches. They have lost their last four matches and are now on the brink of getting eliminated from the playoff race.

When asked about winning the match at home, Dhoni admitted that his team had failed to capitalise on the advantage.

"One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on," he added.

Dhoni addresses CSK's chopping and changing

Meanwhile, CSK decided to go with the same team from the last match, but Dhoni addressed the chopping and changing this season.

"Same team. We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes. But this season we've made a lot of changes. Reason is simple. If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change 1-2 players," he added," he added.

The 43-year-old said that the plans have not worked out for them this season as they are still in search of the right batting combination.

"But this season it hasn't worked for us. It's also the first season after a fresh auction. So you have something in mind but you have to see where a batter is suited better," he added.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton