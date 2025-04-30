IPL 2025, CSK vs PBKS Live Updates: CSK staring at knockout punch

CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Updates 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: This is it for the Chennai Super Kings. A defeat to the Punjab Kings today will officially rule them out of contention for the playoffs. The five-time champions, and arguably the most succesfull team in the history of IPL by some distance in terms of number of appearances made beyond the group stage, will become the first side to be knocked out of the race for the top four this season....Read More

Rajasthan Royals would've been the first team to be knocked a couple of days back. It took an innings of such epic proportions from Vaibhav Suryavanshi that it will be talked out for decades to come to stop them grom going down. Judging by how desperately poor CSK have been this season, they might need a stroke of individual genius of Suryavanshi's proportions to pull them to temporary safety today.

Currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, CSK’s struggles this season have been largely attributed to an underwhelming auction strategy. While the franchise has successfully revived the careers of seasoned players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, it continues to face criticism for not investing enough in emerging talent.

This season, they have finally decided to try something different, albeit it may be too little too late. With opening combinations of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Rahul Tripathi failing to deliver consistently, CSK have turned to youth. The team handed IPL debuts to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed after putting them through match-simulation training at their high-performance centre. They have also bought 22-year-old South African Dewald Brevis.

Batting coach Mike Hussey on Tuesday admitted that the five-time champions need to improve in identifying and nurturing young talent. "I think one area that we've really identified that we want to improve on is the talent identification side of things," Hussey said. "So, we have had different players come in and train with us at various stages, almost on trial a little bit, but also when their names come up for an auction, then at least we've seen them, we've had eyes on them."