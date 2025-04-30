IPL 2025, CSK vs PBKS Live Updates: CSK staring at knockout punch
CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Updates 2025, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: This is it for the Chennai Super Kings. A defeat to the Punjab Kings today will officially rule them out of contention for the playoffs. The five-time champions, and arguably the most succesfull team in the history of IPL by some distance in terms of number of appearances made beyond the group stage, will become the first side to be knocked out of the race for the top four this season....Read More
Rajasthan Royals would've been the first team to be knocked a couple of days back. It took an innings of such epic proportions from Vaibhav Suryavanshi that it will be talked out for decades to come to stop them grom going down. Judging by how desperately poor CSK have been this season, they might need a stroke of individual genius of Suryavanshi's proportions to pull them to temporary safety today.
Currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, CSK’s struggles this season have been largely attributed to an underwhelming auction strategy. While the franchise has successfully revived the careers of seasoned players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, it continues to face criticism for not investing enough in emerging talent.
This season, they have finally decided to try something different, albeit it may be too little too late. With opening combinations of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Rahul Tripathi failing to deliver consistently, CSK have turned to youth. The team handed IPL debuts to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed after putting them through match-simulation training at their high-performance centre. They have also bought 22-year-old South African Dewald Brevis.
Batting coach Mike Hussey on Tuesday admitted that the five-time champions need to improve in identifying and nurturing young talent. "I think one area that we've really identified that we want to improve on is the talent identification side of things," Hussey said. "So, we have had different players come in and train with us at various stages, almost on trial a little bit, but also when their names come up for an auction, then at least we've seen them, we've had eyes on them."
MS Dhoni's captaincy return fails to save CSK

Head-to-head stats...
...are quite deceptive in the case of today's fixture. CSK are leading it 16-15 but PBKS have beaten them in six of the last seven matches, which includes wins at Chepauk in 2023 and 2024. Moreover, CSK's higher number is largely owing to the machine-like efficiency with which they dominating the IPL prior to 2023.
Shreyas Iyer on top away from home
A recent spate of low scores has resulted in Shreyas Iyer falling out of the top 10 of the Orange Cap table. However, the fact remains that only once in five innings has he been dismissed for a score under 50 away from home.
Khaleel Ahmed the standout for CSK
CSK's poor run ahs come despite Khaleel Ahmed arguably bowling better than anyone this season in the powerplay. Khaleel has taken eight wickets in nine innings in the powerplay at an economy rate of 8.70. Nobody has more wickets than Khaleel during this phase in this IPL. It also means that PBKS's top order, which has been responsible for the team's best shows this season, better beware.
CSK's lack of powerplay power
A key characteristic of CSK's poor run this season has been a chronic inability to capitalise with the bat in the powerplay. CSK have hit just five sixes in the powerplay this season, with their new recruit Mhatre claiming two of those. In comparison, PBKS have 27 sixes during this phase.
Last chance salon for CSK
So this is it. Lose today and there will be no Yellove in the playoffs. And why is that? Well, CSK are sitting at the bottom of the table with just four points in nine games. After today, they will have four games left to play in the league stage, which means they can only get to a maximum of 12 points. Fourth-placed DC are on 12 points already and so the threshold for qualification to the playoffs will be more than that. In fact, even if CSK do win today, and then every game they have left in the season, their chances of making it to the top four are quite slim to say the least.
PBKS Full Squad
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash
CSK Full Squad
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Hello and welcome!
Rajasthan Royals avoided becoming the first team to be knocked out of the playoff race this season thanks to an innings from teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi which will be remembered in cricketing folklore for years and years to come. Whether CSK will also need something as miraculous as that to survive today is the big question.