Even before he became a headline buy in IPL, MS Dhoni had won a T20 World Cup for India. One might have thought it would be nigh impossible for a World Cup-winning captain across formats in cricket-crazy India to have a greater affinity from a fan base belonging to one sporting franchise. If that illustrates the level of fan mania IPL has drawn over the years, Dhoni has been at the forefront of that change.

MS Dhoni retired from IPL on Tuesday

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The story goes that while Dhoni was on Chennai Super Kings boss N Srinivasan’s primary wish-list, Dhoni was all too happy to go to the highest bidder in the inaugural IPL player auction. Two decades ago, when most Indians saw player auction as a medium to sell memorabilia or horses, Dhoni’s supercomputer knew better. He had the foresight to refuse icon player status, unlike many senior legends, and let the marketplace decide his price.

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The only other person who envisioned Dhoni’s worth best in the room was Srinivasan. CSK broke the bank to make Dhoni the highest-priced player of IPL 1 — richer than the other five icon players. Dhoni repaid every bit of the $1.5 million dollars CSK splurged on him over the next two decades, forging an association that grew thicker with every passing year.

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Deep Dive What will MS Dhoni do for Chennai Super Kings after retiring as an IPL player? Dhoni will remain with CSK as a mentor, guiding the team and its younger players from the sidelines. He will no longer play for the franchise. Why did MS Dhoni retire from playing in the IPL? Dhoni decided to step away after a long IPL career. He had struggled with fitness and missed the 2026 season, while his on-field role had become limited in recent seasons. Why did MS Dhoni become so popular with Chennai Super Kings fans? Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles and helped build a strong bond with its supporters over nearly two decades. His presence drew fans to stadiums even when he had only a brief role on the field.

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, hours before the retention deadline, CSK’s social media handles dropped a bombshell announcement: Dhoni, aged 45, after 278 IPL matches, 5,439 runs, five titles and 11 finals (one for RPSG), was retiring as an IPL player. That was only to mark the beginning of the next chapter: Dhoni to play mentor to CSK 2.0 as they look to reset after three trophy-less years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, hours before the retention deadline, CSK’s social media handles dropped a bombshell announcement: Dhoni, aged 45, after 278 IPL matches, 5,439 runs, five titles and 11 finals (one for RPSG), was retiring as an IPL player. That was only to mark the beginning of the next chapter: Dhoni to play mentor to CSK 2.0 as they look to reset after three trophy-less years. {{/usCountry}}

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"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni," Srinivasan said in an official statement.

Dhoni’s growth as a player and captain ran parallel — for CSK and for India. He firmed up his chasing instincts over the prime-time IPL grind and built his legendary status when he played in the India blue. Whether it was utilising R Ashwin with the new ball in the Powerplay or placing a straightish long-on for Kieron Pollard, many of his unconventional moves as skipper came wearing CSK yellow.

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For large parts of the first decade of T20 cricket, Dhoni stayed ahead of the times. That’s Dhoni the strategist. The fan mania kept growing. In fact, following CSK’s years in exile while suspended during the spot-fixing scandal, Dhoni’s fandom grew exponentially as he brought them back to winning ways.

Later, as the format sped up, Dhoni’s legend had grown so much that even his sporadic presence at the crease as a batter was enough to fill stadiums. After announcing his India retirement in 2020, Dhoni kept crouching with his painful knees and the crowds still came to watch his razor-sharp stumpings — they never slowed down.

Over the last few years, the uncapped player rule made his limited game time affordable for CSK. And the IPL juggernaut played along as the sheer anticipation of Dhoni’s arrival at the crease led to a viewership spike.

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In many ways this ability of Dhoni to paint the stadium yellow — both home and away —was a spilling over of the fans’ love for him; many of them young, who might have missed watching him in his prime for India. The millennials were always by his side. For them, Dhoni was their first aspirational cricket star, the first small-town-boy — from a time when Ranchi belonged to Bihar — to make it big as India captain and a mascot of IPL, which grew to become an industry.

Dhoni will be missed as a player, although for all practical purposes his on-field presence had shrunk considerably in the last few seasons. Just that he would still be in the CSK dugout, waving to the fans, showering them with love and soaking it up in return means his name would remain synonymous with the franchise, and by extension with Indian cricket.

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“A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is,” Rupa Gurunath, CSK owner, said. “MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK.”

Without the company of Stephen Fleming, his long-time fellow strategist, Dhoni will truly need to turn a new leaf with a fresh coaching staff led by former India teammate Zaheer Khan. Knowing Dhoni, he would know where to draw the boundary in his role as mentor and Zaheer’s as head coach.

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