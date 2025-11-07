MS Dhoni to play IPL 2026 as CSK open to trading top player to get Sanju Samson on board: Report

Finally, the official confirmation is in. MS Dhoni, the long-time talisman of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will be playing for the franchise in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The development was confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, who stated that the wicketkeeper-batter has informed the franchise of his availability for the 2026 edition of the tournament. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirms MS Dhoni will be playing the IPL 2026 edition.(REUTERS)

“MS has told us that he will be available for the next season,” Cricbuzz quoted Kasi Viswanathan as saying.

Dhoni would be looking to make amends after the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table for the very first time in IPL 2025. Regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out of the tournament midway, and Dhoni had to step in to lead the franchise.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter, who led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup, was unable to change the team's fortunes. His batting position was also a subject of debate throughout the tournament as he batted at No.9 position twice.

The 44-year-old has been with CSK for his entire career, except for two seasons when he was suspended. The upcoming IPL season will be Dhoni's 17th for CSK and his 19th overall.

He has featured in 248 matches for CSK, scoring 4,865 runs and leading the side to five titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Samson talks re-opened

It is an open secret that Sanju Samson wants to part ways with the Rajasthan Royals. Over the last few days, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been linked with the Delhi Capitals; however, according to the report in Cricbuzz, CSK and Rajasthan Royals have once again re-established contact over a potential trade involving Samson.

There is a high likelihood that a top CSK player will be included in the trade deal. According to Cricbuzz, Rajasthan owner Manoj Badale has opened channels of communication with several managements, including Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK and Delhi Capitals.

A top CSK player has also been asked by the franchise whether he is comfortable moving to the Rajasthan Royals. The situation is expected to be clearer in the next few days.

The deadline to announce retentions is November 15, and the mini-auction ahead of the IPL 2026 edition is expected to be held in December.