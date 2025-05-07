Mumbai Indians' Dharamsala flight cancelled amid 'Operation Sindoor', await BCCI instruction for PBKS game: Report

As many as 18 airports in the northern and western parts of the country have been temporarily shut following India's missile strikes on Pakistan's terror infrastructure as part of 'Operation Sindoor'. With the Dharamsala airport being among them, it has likely affected the travel plans of IPL teams - Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, who are both due to face Punjab Kings in the town over the next four days. MI have been primarily affected by the shutdown call as their flight to Dharamsala got cancelled on Wednesday, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on May 11(PTI)

Dharamsala, which Punjab Kings have adopted as their second home ground in the IPL, is due to host two more matches this season - against Delhi Capitals on Thursday and the May 11 game against Mumbai Indians. Punjab don't face any immediate hassle of travelling to the hill station in Himachal Pradesh as they have been in the town since the end of last week, when they faced Lucknow Super Giants, and are likely to remain in Dharamsala for another week's time. However, both Delhi and Mumbai need to figure out their logistical plans.

The Hardik Pandya-led side was scheduled to travel to Dharamsala via Chandigarh on Wednesday (May 7). However, based on a report in Cricbuzz, their flight was cancelled as the franchise now awaits further instructions from the BCCI. Chandigarh, which is the nearest alternate airport for Dharamsala, is among those shut down for operations right now. Hence, the only alternative for the MI team will be travelling by road from Delhi, which will be arduous.

The report added: "BCCI top brass is having meetings that are set to address these concerns and more, and an update is awaited. There are no changes to the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on May 7 in Kolkata, which is set to go ahead as per schedule."

A PTI report added that amid the airport's indefinite closure, the BCCI is mulling the option of shifting the game to Mumbai.

PBKS vs DC to go as per schedule?

There is no update yet regarding any changes to the scheduled game between Delhi and Punjab on Thursday. However, the Delhi Capitals will need to figure out its logistics as the players have to be back at their home base for the game on Sunday.

"Everything is fluid at the moment. Discussions are on with franchises and they are also internally discussing about what are the options of travelling from Dharamsala to Delhi in case the airport remains shut," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"One option (for Delhi Capitals) remains bus journey but then it is not just about teams but also the broadcast crew and equipment. It's an evolving situation," he added.

The PTI report also added the usage of floodlights in Thursday's match will be a security issue given the tense situation and could have a bearing on whether the match goes ahead as scheduled.

"We have not got any written intimation from either the BCCI, or the central and state governments about cancellation of tomorrow's match. Unless there is any official instruction, we are going ahead with the schedule," a Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association source told PTI.

India carried out precision strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were murdered.