Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the defending champions Mumbai Indians need to target overseas fast bowlers in the upcoming auctions for IPL 2021. Fast bowler Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement, and MI let go off James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell McClenaghan ahead of this year's IPL.

Chopra believes that the move has left the five-time champions without a back-up option for seamer Trent Boult. The former India Test cricketer also added that Mumbai may target Mitchell Starc but may find it difficult to buy him at the auctions.

"The interesting thing is that the Mumbai Indians have changed their entire fast bowling attack. Malinga has retired, they have let go of Pattinson who was his replacement and they have let Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell McClenaghan also go," Chopra said in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"They will need at least two overseas fast bowlers now after leaving out so many. They don't have a backup for Boult and have a vacant fast bowler's spot also. If Mitchell Starc comes for 8-10 crores, then Bumrah and Starc will be a fantastic pair. But I don't think the Mumbai Indians will be able to acquire Mitchell Starc, if he puts his name," Chopra added.

"They can buy Pattinson again but he was very cheap, so they probably have someone else in their mind. Kyle Jamieson, Jhye Richardson, Chris Morris and Sheldon Cottrell are available. I don't see a very big exciting name. They might take back Nathan Coulter-Nile because he was very expensive," he further said.

"They may also want a backup spinner as the IPL could be in India. They can play a spinner instead of a fast bowler. They could go for Mujeeb or Sandeep Lamichhane. They can go for Krishnappa Gowtham as he can bat as well. They only have Jayant Yadav as an off-spinner.

"They might need a backup for Pollard. So, they could take Shakib or Cameron Green. They will not go towards Glenn Maxwell as they don't prefer volatile players. May be Moeen Ali, outside chance," said Chopra.

"They might be interested in Shivam Dube as he is a Mumbai boy. They might want to take him as an all-rounder although their Indian batting department seems absolutely fine to me. They will not be running behind too many Indian players," Chopra signed off.

