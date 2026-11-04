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Mustafizur Rahman set for maiden Big Bash League stint as Melbourne Renegades sign Bangladesh pacer

Bangladesh's experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is set to make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Updated on: Nov 4, 2026, 17:25:10 IST
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Bangladesh's experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is set to make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) after signing with Melbourne Renegades as a replacement for injured Jason Behrendorff.

Mustafizur Rahman is set to play in the BBL for the first time. (AP)
Mustafizur Rahman is set to play in the BBL for the first time. (AP)

The 31-year-old has featured in 331 T20 matches across the world, claiming an impressive 423 wickets, but is yet to make an appearance in the BBL. Renegades brought him on board after Behrendorff was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury, with Mustafizur expected to add variety and experience to their bowling attack, as per the Melbourne Renegades website.

However, Mustafizur will miss Renegades' opening fixture against Perth Scorchers in Chennai due to his commitments in the ILT20. The Bangladesh pacer expressed excitement about featuring at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Renegades are scheduled to face Sydney Sixers on January 1 and Melbourne Stars on January 4.

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New Renegades coach Luke Ronchi expressed delight at securing Mustafizur's services, adding the experienced Bangladesh pacer to a squad that already features international recruits, Jonny Bairstow and Michael Bracewell.

"Mustafizur is a proven match-winner in T20 cricket all over the world. His ability to take wickets in both the powerplay and at the death is exactly what we wanted in our attack," Ronchi said.

The development comes shortly after Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf signed with Adelaide Strikers, bringing an end to his long-standing association with Melbourne Stars.

 
mustafizur rahmanmelbourne renegadesjason behrendorffbig bash league
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