    Live

    Namibia vs England Live Score: Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 PM

    June 15, 2024 9:40 PM IST
    Namibia vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 PM
    Namibia vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Jun 2024 at 10:30 PM

Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
    Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

    Namibia squad -
    Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Niko Davin, David Wiese, Dylan Leicher, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Merwe Erasmus, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungamene
    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Namibia vs England Match Details
    Match 34 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Namibia and England to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

