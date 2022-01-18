WATCH: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root, James Anderson kicked out after police crash post-Ashes booze party

In an unexpected turn of events, police had to intervene a post Ashes party in Hobart, involving three Australian cricketers, England skipper Joe Root and veteran pacer James Anderson.

A video was made by the officers on site, who can be heard saying that it is meant for the lawyers. In the video Nathan Lyon, Root, Travis Head, Anderson, and Alex Carey can be seen enjoying together at the hotel rooftop.

As per reports the scenes recorded are from Monday morning as Lyon and Carey were seen in their uniforms, following the conclusion of the fifth and final Test in Hobart, which the hosts won by 146 runs.

A clock on the wall read 6.30 am, suggesting the players had a night long party to celebrate the end of Ashes series, which Australia won 4-0.

The report added that police assistance was requested by the hotel staff after noise complaints.

Following the confrontation, the bunch of cricketers obliged to end the party and left the scene.

Meanwhile, in another incident newly-appointed Test captain Pat Cummins' leadership qualities were on full display off the pitch.

In a warm gesture, which also took social media by storm, the Australian captain was seen instructing his teammates to stop popping the corks of the champagne bottle as Usman Khawaja sidelined from the celebrations.

Khawaja had stepped aside to avoid being sprayed with alcohol in keeping with his religious beliefs.

The Australian skipper then signaled Khawaja, who scored brilliant twin centuries on his Test return, to join the celebrations, a moment which was well received by the cricket fans.

Meanwhile, Khawaja too lauded the classy act of his captain and in a tweet said that the team are heading in the right direction.

