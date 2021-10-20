Home / Cricket / Nathan Lyon suffers mild concussion but to play in Sheffield Shield next week
cricket

Nathan Lyon suffers mild concussion but to play in Sheffield Shield next week

Lyon was withdrawn from the rest of the three-day game on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
Nathan Lyon&nbsp;(Getty)
Nathan Lyon (Getty)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Australia Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a "mild concussion" during New South Wales' intra-squad trial game but is expected to be available for next week's Sheffield Shield opening match.

Lyon was withdrawn from the rest of the three-day game on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

"In NSW's 3-day intra-squad trial match that began yesterday, Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a mild concussion and as a precaution has withdrawn from the rest of the fixture," Cricket NSW said.

"Lyon was injured while fielding late in the day, after bowling 20 well executed overs (1/79), and is expected to play in next week's Sheffield Shield opener," it said.

The 33-year-old off-spinner has played in 100 Tests after making debut in 2011 and has taken 399 wickets so far. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nathan lyon sheffield shield
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out