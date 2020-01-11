‘Need to stay patient’: Steve Waugh explains why India haven’t won ICC tournaments since 2013

cricket

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 16:53 IST

Legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh believes it is only a matter of time before India win a big International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament. The ‘Men in Blue’ haven’t won any major trophy since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013 in England. Waugh stated it is not easy to win such tournaments because of the level of competition but he also suggested that it is not a mental block because of which India keep on crashing in knockout stages of ICC tournaments.

Also Read: ‘Main bhi a gaya picture mein,’ Dhawan’s brilliant reply on opening debate

“It is not easy to win big tournaments,” Steve Waugh was quoted as saying by PTI. “And you take it for granted when you are doing it. I think it just shows how special it is but India are very capable.”

“They will be up there, top contenders in any competition. India fans you need to stay patient.Only a matter of time before they win something big again.

“Is it a mental block that India keep losing in the knock-outs? “It is not mental. It is just sport. Like I said it is not easy to win big tournaments. Australia had a great run in World Cups. We didn’t do this time but we have had an incredible run,” he added.

Earlier, former Windies cricketer Brian Lara too has stated that Virat Kohli’s troops are capable of winning any tournament that they play. The legendary southpaw had also picked as favourites for T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Also Read: When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day

“I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play,” Lara was quoted as saying by India. “I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India.

“Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it’s a quarter-final, semi-final and final,” he added.