‘Main bhi aa gaya picture mein,’ Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliant response on competition with KL Rahul for opening spot

Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul? Who will open the batting with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup in Australia in October? If the question was a molehill at the start of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series, it turned into a gigantic mountain by the end of it. In the two opportunities Dhawan and Rahul got against Sri Lanka, both put up equally good performances to stake a claim for the second opener’s spot in India’s T20I side. Coming back from an injury lay-off, Dhawan had scores of 32 and 52 while Rahul carried his form from the West Indies series against Sri Lanka, scoring 45 and 54.

So what should the selectors do? Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul? Ask the same question to Shikhar Dhawan and he comes up with the best reply possible: ‘Not my headache’.

“All three players are doing well. Rohit’s 2019 was simply outstanding. Rahul too has been performing really well in the past couple of months. Main bhi a gaya hu picture mein, aj maine bhi acchar kar diya. Toh picture acchi ban rahi hai. Khair ye sirdardi meri nahi hai. (Now I’ve also entered the frame with my performance in this match but thankfully, that is not may headache),” Dhawan told reporters in Pune after India’s comprehensive 78-run win the 3rd T20I that helped them take the three-match series 2-0. The first match was a washout.

Dhawan had looked a bit rusty in the 2nd T20I at Indore. He struggled to time the ball properly but the good thing was that he spent some time in the middle. He scored 32 off 30 balls on his return from injury.

There were similar signs even in the 3rd T20I at Pune when Dhawan was finding it hard after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. But a slice of luck in the 2nd over of the match changed everything for Dhawan. He had flicked a fuller length delivery off Angelo Mathews straight to Dasun Shanaka at deep square-leg, but he failed to judge the height of the ball and gave Dhawan a reprieve.

There was no looking back for the left-hander. Dhawan announced his arrival with a flurry of boundaries both through on and off side in the next 2 overs. He put on a fantastic 97-run stand with KL Rahul before holing out at deep mid-wicket off Lakshan Sandakan’s bowling in the 11th over. Dhawan walked back with a satisfactory 52 off 36 balls.

“I won’t think much about selection, because it’s not in my hands. Peformance and run-scoring is in my hands and I’m very happy that I’ve been able to express myself in the 2 opportunities I got,” Dhawan added.

India captain Virat Kohli too was asked the same question after the match. “All three openers are pretty strong players, and it’s great to have players playing well in the team. It gives you options. But I think people need to stop pitting players against each other. It’s all about a team game. I don’t endorse this idea of putting people in the team against each other,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.