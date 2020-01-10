India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I

cricket

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 20:28 IST

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is no stranger to breaking records in the shortest format of the sport and the right-hander added another major accolade to his name during the 3rd T20I encounter against Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday. Kohli became the second Indian cricketer to complete 11,000 international runs as skipper - a feat achieved only by MS Dhoni. Overall, he became the sixth international skipper to reach the mark.

Kohli reached the milestone in the 13th over after taking a single off Lakshan Sandakan.

Kohli also became the fastest captain to reach the milestone as he was able to achieve the feat in 169 matches. The other captains to have achieved this unique distinction and scored over 11,000 international runs are Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni, Allan Border, Graeme Smith and Ricky Ponting.

READ: 4 years, 73 T20Is later, Sanju Samson gets a game for India

Ponting’s tally of 15.440 runs came in 324 matches, Smith’s 14,878 runs came in 286 matches, Fleming’s 11,561 runs came in 303 matches, Dhoni’s 11,207 runs came in 332 matches and Border’s 11,062 runs came in 271 matches.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl as the islanders, who trail the three-match series 1-0 after the opening T20 was washed out, made two changes to their starting line-up from their previous loss.

Former captain Angelo Mathews and mystery spinner Lakshan Sandakan return to the XI in place of injured Isuru Udana and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

READ: Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world

“There might be dew in the second innings. Our top four batsmen need to get big runs,” Malinga said.

India, led by Virat Kohli, have made three changes in their bid to clinch the series.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal come in place of Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kudeep Yadav. Kohli said batting first was always the plan in order to test different situations.

“We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today,” said Kohli.

“Trend is going towards team batting second. You can’t go into the match thinking you can only do well when you chase. We want to embrace difficult things also.”

(With agency inputs)