Friday, Aug 16, 2024
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: It’s a Four. Scotland Women at 13/0 after 2.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 16, 2024 5:39 PM IST
    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Megan McColl hit a Four on Iris Zwilling bowling.Scotland Women at 13/0 after 2.2 overs
    Key Events
    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score, Match 3 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024
    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 16 Aug 2024 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen

    Netherlands Women squad -
    Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Robin Schmidt, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom, Annemijn van Beuge, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Hannah Landheer, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers
    Scotland Women squad -
    Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl, Niamh Muir, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Olivia Bell    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 16, 2024 5:39 PM IST

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Megan McColl smashed a Four on Iris Zwilling bowling . Scotland Women at 13/0 after 2.2 overs

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

    Aug 16, 2024 5:37 PM IST

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women at 9/0 after 2 overs

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score:
    Scotland Women
    Abbi Aitken-Drummond 5 (4)
    Megan McColl 2 (8)
    Netherlands Women
    Hannah Landheer 0/3 (1)

    Aug 16, 2024 5:35 PM IST

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score:
    Scotland Women
    Abbi Aitken-Drummond 5 (3)
    Megan McColl 1 (3)
    Netherlands Women
    Iris Zwilling 0/6 (1)

    Aug 16, 2024 5:35 PM IST

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Abbi Aitken-Drummond smashed a Four on Iris Zwilling bowling . Scotland Women at 6/0 after 0.6 overs

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

    Aug 16, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024

    Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
    Match 3 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands Women and Scotland Women to be held at VRA Ground, Amstelveen at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: It’s a Four. Scotland Women at 13/0 after 2.2 overs
