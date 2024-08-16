Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: It’s a Four. Scotland Women at 13/0 after 2.2 overs
Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 16 Aug 2024 at 05:30 PM
Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Netherlands Women squad -
Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Robin Schmidt, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom, Annemijn van Beuge, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Hannah Landheer, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers
Scotland Women squad -
Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl, Niamh Muir, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Olivia Bell...Read More
Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
Match 3 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands Women and Scotland Women to be held at VRA Ground, Amstelveen at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.