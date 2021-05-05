'Never felt so helpless in life': Suresh Raina reacts to growing Covid-19 crisis in India

The deadly second wave of Covid-19 continues to grip India, with over 3,82,000 fresh cases reported on Tuesday. The rising number of death count even as the government tries to tackle the shortage of oxygen and hospital beds remains a growing concern. On Tuesday, Covid managed to penetrate the IPL's secure bio-bubble, with two fresh cricketers tested positive, which eventually led to the indefinite suspension of the IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings batsman and former India cricketer Suresh Raina has reacted to the severity of Covid 19 cases in India, in which he has given credit the people of the country for staying strong, hoping for things to improve.

"This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives! #WeCandoit," Raina tweeted.

In wake of the second wave that has resulted in numerous casualties across the country, several cricketers, former and current alike, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Jaydev Unadkat, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, have made significant contributions to aid people with oxygen concentrator, cylinders and other resources. IPL franchises have also come and stepped up with initiatives to contribute towards acquiring more resources that will help the country tackle the virus better.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Tuesday announced the suspension of the IPL 2021. Overall, a total of 29 matches were played after which Delhi Capitals were leading the points table with 12 points, the only team to register six wins in the tournament. Raina’s CSK were second with 10 points, with the batsman scoring 123 runs from seven match including a half-century. Raina started the season with a fifty but faded in the next games.