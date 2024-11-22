New series, same old India: Batters crumble on Day 1 of an Australia Test

Indian fans would have seen their anxieties come true in the morning session of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, as a top-order collapse left the visiting team reeling at 73-6 in the afternoon session. Australia celebrate a wicket taken by Mitchell Marsh at the Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)

After India’s debacle in Bangalore which left them 46 all out against New Zealand in October, there was a certain sentiment of same-old-same-old for Indian fans. With the top order falling apart against a moving ball, it was once against down to the middle order and lower middle order to repair the damage.

Moreover, it served as a reminder of how difficult it has historically been for India to quickly adapt to conditions in Australia, with early struggles in overseas Border-Gavaskar series. Here is a look back at some of the more infamous occasions.

Adelaide Oval, 1999-2000

Despite having Australia on the ropes at 52-4 on the first day, India couldn’t capitalise. Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting’s famous partnership took the game away from the visitors, before runs from Shane Warne made it worse. India were tamely bowled out for 110 in a crushing defeat after a good start.

MCG, 2007-08

India were hammered by Australia’s stacked batting lineup time after time in the memorable tour in 2007-08, beginning with a 337-run hammering in Melbourne to open the series on that occasion. A Matthew Hayden century carried Australia to 343, before India were bundled for 196. Australia batted well again in the third innings to put on 351 before declaring, and India never got close to chasing the mammoth 499-run target. A timid and insipid start to the series for the visitors.

Adelaide Oval, 2020-21

The match with the infamous 36 all-out, which has become a sticking point for all Indian fans. India started relatively well, with a 53-run first innings lead. With the opportunity to hammer home the advantage, India instead fell apart in dramatic fashion. Wickets fell one after the other rapidly, with fans awake in the early morning scarcely able to believe what they were watching. Australia eased home in the chase, in a match that would have been even more horrible in the memories of Indian fans if not for the sensational comeback it spurred in the rest of the series.