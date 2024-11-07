Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Zealand expect England to stick to attacking ways

Reuters |
Nov 07, 2024 12:33 PM IST

CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/LATHAM:Cricket-New Zealand expect England to stick to attacking ways

Nov 7 - New Zealand expect England to stick to their attacking brand of cricket when they face the Black Caps in the upcoming home test series despite Ben Stokes's team crashing to defeat in Pakistan.

New Zealand expect England to stick to attacking ways
New Zealand expect England to stick to attacking ways

New Zealand, rejuvenated after a 3-0 whitewash of India, face England in three tests starting on Nov. 28 in Christchurch.

England lost 2-1 in Pakistan, putting their aggressive test batting approach, which has been dubbed 'Bazball', under the microscope.

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan said 'Bazball' had met its match against Pakistan but New Zealand skipper Tom Latham was not convinced the tourists would change their game in New Zealand.

"They've got an attacking brand that they like to play and I'm sure it will be no different in terms of how they like to approach it," Latham told reporters on Thursday after arriving back from India.

"We're looking forward to it. It'll be a great challenge."

New Zealand's 3-0 sweep of India has revived their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final, three years after they claimed the inaugural title.

The Black Caps lie fourth in the race behind Australia, India and Sri Lanka. England are sixth.

Latham said it was a "big carrot" for New Zealand to perform against England but they were not focusing on the future implications.

"If we're able to play some good cricket then those sort of things take care of themselves," he said.

"But for us it's just about enjoying our cricket as much as we can.

" completely different conditions, we're against a completely different team. We're going to have to, again, be at our best, so yeah, it's another exciting opportunity."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //